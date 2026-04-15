signatures-for-the-hydrocarbon-drilling-contract-in-the-ionian-sea,-watch-live

ExxonMobil will sign the drilling contract with Energean, the HELLENiQ Energy consortium, and Stena Drilling, in the presence of Environment and Energy Minister Stavros Papastavrou, followed by the presentation of the Drilling Programme by the consortium.

The consortium is expected to implement the exploratory drilling in February 2027, from the Stena DrillMAX.

The Stena DrillMAX is a 6th-generation drillship, built in 2007 by Samsung Heavy Industries and operated by Stena Drilling. It is part of the DrillMAX series, a group of high-end vessels designed to push the boundaries of offshore drilling.

One of the key features of the Stena DrillMAX is its ability to operate in shallow waters. It is designed to operate in water depths of up to 10,000 feet (3,000 meters) and drill to depths of up to 35,000 feet (over 10 kilometers), allowing access to deposits once considered inaccessible.

Its performance is based on modern technological systems:

* Dynamic positioning (DP3): it uses computer-controlled propellers to maintain its position without anchoring.

* Dual activity system: Allows simultaneous drilling operations, reducing time and cost, a function known as dual-activity drilling.

*Bailout preventer (BOP): A safety system that controls pressure and seals the well in an emergency, preventing uncontrolled oil or gas spills. In the context of increased environmental sensitivity and adherence to stricter regulations, such technologies are essential.

The safety valve controls the oil tanker’s oil pressure when the oil is not in use.

These make the ship capable of operating continuously and safely in challenging conditions.

Size and capabilities

Length: 228 metres

Meters: length, length, length, width: 228 m.

Width: 42 metres

Transport capacity: about 97,000 tons

Crew: up to 180 people

It also has large stores for fuel and equipment, allowing for long-term missions without refueling. It includes power generation systems, heavy cranes, specialized drilling equipment, and environmental protection barriers.

The Stena DrillMAX is the first drill rig to receive DNV “Abate (P)” certification for emission reduction and energy efficiency.

The event, which will take place tomorrow at the Ministry of Environment, will also be attended by the Ambassadors of the United States, Ms Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Sweden, Hakan Emsgartn.

- Signatures for the hydrocarbon drilling contract in the Ionian Sea, watch live appeared first on - English.