bitcoin-breaks-100-day-moving-average-as-strategy-surges-on-$77k-push

Bitcoin technical analysis turned decisively bullish Thursday as $BTC cleared $77,000 and climbed above its 100-day moving average for the first time since the early February selloff, triggering a 12%+ surge in Strategy shares as the company’s 780,897-$BTC treasury gained roughly $1.6 billion in value in a single session.

Bitcoin ($BTC) technical analysis produced a breakout signal Thursday as $BTC cleared $77,000 and reclaimed its 100-day moving average, a threshold that has acted as resistance since the early February decline from above $90,000. The move marks $BTC’s first decisive close above $77,000 since that selloff and represents the resolution, at least temporarily, of the ten-week $60K-$75K consolidation range that had defined the chart.

Strategy, the largest publicly traded corporate Bitcoin holder, surged over 12% in Thursday trading. The company holds 780,897 $BTC acquired for approximately $59.02 billion at an average cost of $75,577 per coin.

What Drove the Break

The $76,000 level had capped four separate $BTC rally attempts in 2026 before today. CoinGlass data showed $450 million in sell orders stacked between $75,900 and $76,300 as of Thursday morning, placed by traders either shorting the range high or defending against a short squeeze with liquidation risk overhead. Price chipped through the wall across the morning session, triggering a cascade as liquidation levels were breached.

Derivatives data confirmed the mechanical nature of the move: liquidations jumped 140% compared to recent sessions, and open interest continued to rise throughout the advance. Rising open interest alongside rising liquidations indicates forced short covering rather than new speculative buying, the exact setup K33 Research’s Vetle Lunde described last week when he flagged 46 consecutive days of negative funding as an “attractive entry” for contrarians.

Why Strategy Moved So Sharply

Strategy’s 12%+ gain amplified $BTC’s move through its leveraged capital structure. The company holds 780,897 $BTC worth roughly $1.6 billion more at $77,000 than at $74,000, with every dollar of $BTC appreciation flowing directly through to the balance sheet under FASB’s fair-value accounting rules now governing digital assets.

On April 13, Strategy disclosed its latest purchase: 13,927 $BTC for approximately $1 billion, funded entirely through sales of its STRC preferred shares. The company’s STRC volume has surged to roughly 20% of total MSTR trading volume from essentially zero earlier in 2026, reflecting a shift in how institutional capital is accessing the company’s Bitcoin exposure.

The company’s average cost basis of $75,577 per $BTC means Thursday’s move above $77,000 pushed its entire treasury back into a small unrealized gain for the first time since early April, a shift that reduces near-term balance sheet pressure and may support continued STRC issuance.

Bitcoin reclaiming the 100-day moving average is a structural signal that technical traders track carefully. A sustained daily close above it would target $80,000 as the next resistance, with the 200-day SMA at $87,519 as the larger trend line that needs to be reclaimed for a full trend reversal. The $BTC ETF inflow picture from the past week, which showed $597.5 million in two-day institutional buying, suggests demand is present to absorb further supply if the macro backdrop cooperates.