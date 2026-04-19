An investment program of €1.3 billion at Athens International Airport “Eleftherios Venizelos” – New connectivity record with 164 destinations in 55 countries, via 70 airlines

Athens International Airport continues to confirm its position as one of the most resilient and dynamic aviation hubs in Europe, maintaining a positive trajectory in 2026 despite challenges stemming from geopolitical instability in the Middle East.

The year 2025 was a milestone, as “Eleftherios Venizelos” recorded historic highs in both passenger traffic and connectivity, further strengthening Athens’ position on the European aviation map.

Athens International Airport served 164 destinations in 55 countries through 70 airlines, setting a new all-time record.

This performance reflects both the strengthening of tourism demand for Athens and strategic partnerships with airlines to develop new routes. At the same time, Athens made a remarkable leap in international connectivity rankings, rising from 21st place in 2019 to 2nd place in 2025, placing it among the major European airports.

A key objective, as highlighted by the airport’s CEO, Giorgos Kallimasias, during the annual general meeting of shareholders, remains the steady enhancement of the airport’s value through network expansion and the attraction of new markets.

To this end, the airport’s expansion program is progressing at a steady pace, aiming to gradually increase capacity to 40 million passengers annually by 2032, improving not only capacity but also service quality.

The total investment program is estimated at approximately €1.3 billion (in 2024 prices) and will be implemented gradually from 2025 to 2032, with up to 50% of the total investments expected to be completed by 2028.

According to CEO Giorgos Kallimasias, financing needs have already been secured through 2028/2029 via a €806 million bond loan from Alpha Bank, as well as a planned capital increase of up to €240 million under the approved Scrip Dividend Reinvestment Program for 2025–2028. However, inflationary pressures due to international developments are expected to push the total cost higher, as the €1.3 billion estimate is based on 2024 prices.

Expansion of Main and Satellite Terminals

During the reporting period, the design office responsible for the expansion of the main and satellite terminals, as well as related aircraft parking projects, successfully completed the Outline Design phase. The expansion foresees an increase of approximately 150,000 square meters in total terminal space—about a 68% increase compared to existing facilities.

Upon completion, significant improvements will be made in capacity and service levels, including:

upgraded passenger processing facilities (check-in, security control, passport control, boarding areas),

additional aircraft parking stands,

more than doubling commercial space,

expanded baggage handling areas,

support facilities and advanced technological systems.

At the same time, the airport company launched an international tender for the expansion works, adopting the Early Contractor Involvement (ECI) strategy, ensuring timely feedback from experienced contractors and optimizing cost, risk, and constructability. Contractor selection is expected in the second half of 2026.

Multi-storey Car Park and Northwest Aircraft Apron

In 2025, construction began on a new multi-storey car park and a new aircraft parking apron in the northwest section of the airport. The car park will be a seven-storey building with a capacity of approximately 3,365 spaces, replacing the former short-stay P1 parking area.

The new apron will provide 32 Code C aircraft stands, along with service infrastructure, taxiways, and two new service vehicle bridges. Construction is underway, with completion scheduled for 2027.

New VIP Terminal Building

Alongside the terminal expansion studies, the design office completed the outline design for a new VIP terminal building and related apron works. The facility, covering approximately 600 square meters, is intended to serve heads of state and government officials, significantly upgrading existing VIP infrastructure.

Following a tender process, the detailed design and construction were assigned to a specialized contractor in early 2026, with completion expected in 2027.

Finally, during 2025, several key capacity-enhancing projects were completed, including additional bus boarding gates, expansion of departure passport control areas, and creation of a new remote parking area. These projects contributed significantly to the smooth operation of the airport and strengthened its operational resilience, particularly during the peak summer season.

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