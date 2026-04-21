surplus-higher-than-the-target,-which-support-measures-are-“locked-in”

The government is preparing to announce a new round of support measures to relieve households and businesses from the effects of the war in the Middle East. The economic staff knows that the energy crisis is not over, as situations turn upside down from one moment to the next, and it will take months to return to normality, even if the war ends for good today.

Decisions are being locked in this week. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has got his hands on the final plans for the interventions to be funded by the surplus formed in 2025.

Announcements from Eurostat are expected shortly afterwards, on Wednesday. Reports suggest that the primary surplus will reach or exceed 4.8% of GDP. If this is confirmed, it is estimated that a fiscal margin of 400 million euros will be created for new measures, which, however, will be taken in line with the scenarios on the development and intensity of the international crisis.

Although everything remains fluid, Minister of National Economy and Finance Kyriakos Pierrakakis stresses in a statement to “THEMA” that “the surplus to be announced on April 22 is expected to be higher than the target”, confirming that “outperforming the economy means more support for society”.

As it underlines, “the revenues generated by investments, the reduction of unemployment and the fight against tax evasion must be returned to society” and “the government will intensify its interventions” for as long as the crisis lasts, while clarifying that “the fiscal space created is not unlimited.”

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