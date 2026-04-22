kyriakos-pierrakakis:-only-10%-of-the-additional-surplus-comes-from-taxes

A clear message of support for citizens facing rising prices and the energy crisis—along with criticism of the opposition for what he described as “irresponsible” fiscal approaches—was delivered by the Minister of National Economy and Finance, Kyriakos Pierrakakis, in an interview on the main news bulletin of Alpha TV with Antonis Schroiter.

The minister defended the €500 million package of measures, stressing that it “extends across the whole of society” and combines temporary interventions with long-term policies, particularly focusing on regulations for private debt and support for vulnerable groups. He also sought to counter criticism of over-taxation, arguing that only 10% of the additional surplus stems from taxes, while the remainder is attributed to economic growth, lower unemployment and reduced public spending.

At the same time, Pierrakakis insisted that the government still has “fiscal ammunition” to address the crisis, assuring that the economy remains on target. He emphasized that the strategy is based on gradually supporting citizens without returning to practices that, as he noted, led the country into crisis.

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