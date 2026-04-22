New package of measures: What pensioners, tenants, and families with children gain — and by how much

A new €500 million package of measures announced by the government—drawing on the 2025 budget surplus—brings increased benefits to a wider group of citizens.

Emergency support for families with children, an expanded rent rebate scheme for new beneficiaries, and higher aid for more pensioners form the core of the interventions.

Around 420,000 additional pensioners are included in the system, another 70,000 tenants gain access to rent rebates, while nearly 1 million families with children receive emergency support—bringing the total number of beneficiaries to more than 3.3 million.

Higher support for pensioners

According to the measures announced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and detailed by the Ministry of National Economy and Finance, the most significant intervention αφορά pensioners.

The benefit increases from €250 to €300 net and will be paid every November on a permanent basis. Income thresholds rise from €14,000 to €25,000 for singles and from €26,000 to €35,000 for married couples. Property limits increase from €200,000 to €300,000 for singles and from €300,000 to €400,000 for married couples.

With these changes, beneficiaries increase by 420,000, reaching a total of 1.87 million. Of these, about 1.66 million are pensioners over 65, while around 61,000 disability benefit recipients and 16,900 uninsured elderly individuals are also included. Coverage now reaches 85% of pensioners over 65. The fiscal cost is estimated at around €200 million.

Expanded rent rebate

For single individuals without children, the income threshold rises from €20,000 to €25,000. For married couples, it increases from €28,000 plus €4,000 per child to €35,000 plus €5,000 per child. For single-parent families, the threshold rises from €31,000 to €39,000, with an additional €5,000 per child after the first.

As a result, beneficiaries increase to around 1.02 million out of a total of 1.19 million tenants—covering 86% of households. The additional fiscal cost amounts to €25 million. A special provision is also included for approximately 50,000 doctors and nurses, who will receive two rent payments within the year without income criteria.

Emergency support for families with children

Support for families will be paid automatically at the end of June, without application, and will scale depending on the number of children and income, covering about 80% of children.

For example:

A single parent with one child and income up to €39,000 will receive €150

With two children (income up to €44,000): €300

With three children (income up to €49,000): €450

With four, five, or six+ children: €600, €750, and at least €900 respectively, with income limits up to €64,000

For married households, income thresholds start at €40,000 for one child (€150 support) and rise progressively to €65,000 for six or more children (at least €900 support).

In total, περίπου 975,000 households (out of 1.2 million) will benefit, covering around 3.3 million people. Payments will be made automatically based on 2025 tax declarations, provided an IBAN is registered with the tax authority. The fiscal cost is €240 million.

Extension of diesel and fertilizer subsidies

On the energy and production front, the diesel subsidy is extended for May at €0.20 per liter (€0.16 plus VAT), with a fiscal cost of €55 million, aiming to limit the impact of international price volatility and stabilize supply chain costs.

At the same time, the fertilizer subsidy continues through August, covering 15% of purchase invoice values from mid-March to the end of summer. The measure αφορά around 250,000 farmers and primary sector businesses, with an additional cost of €23 million and a total cost of €41 million, as international prices remain high.

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