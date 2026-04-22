Pierrakakis’s analysis of the economic measures announced by Mitsotakis – Live video

The new package of support measures, following the announcement of the primary surplus, was announced in a statement by the prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, at noon on Wednesday, and at this moment, the specification of the measures is underway.

The Minister of National Economy and Finance, Kyriakos Pierrakakis, and the Ministry’s political leadership, Deputy Ministers Thanos Petralias and George Kotsiras, and the Secretary General for Financial Sector and Private Debt Management, Theoni Alambasi, are currently holding a press conference on the specification of the measures announced earlier by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Earlier, the package announced by the prime minister involved eight new measures through which the government is attempting to return the fiscal surplus to society, with an emphasis on addressing the energy crisis, boosting incomes, and managing private debt.

On the energy side, the subsidy on diesel is extended for May as well, with a boost of 20 cents per litre. The measure costs €55 million and concerns owners of diesel vehicles. At the same time, the 15% subsidy on livestock, with an additional cost of €23 million and around 250,000 farmer beneficiaries, continues until August.

To support households, the income thresholds for rent reimbursement are increased: from 20,000 to 25,000 and from 28,000 to 35.000 euros, while for single-parent families the limit rises from 31,000 to 39,000 euros, with an increase of 5,000 euros per child. The measure, costing 25 million euros, is estimated to cover an additional 70,000 tenants, bringing the total to 1 million.

In addition, emergency financial assistance of €150 per child is planned for the end of June, at a total cost of €240 million and around 975,000 households beneficiaries.

For pensioners, the aid is increased from 250 to 300 euros net each November, while income and asset criteria are broadened. The measure affects pensioners, uninsured seniors, and disabled people, for 198 million euros and an additional 420,000 beneficiaries, bringing the total to 1.87 million.

Special attention is also given to private debt. The possibility of lifting the seizure of bank accounts under certain conditions, the expansion of the extrajudicial mechanism to cover debts from 5,000 to 10,000 euros, as well as the inclusion of old unregulated debts in a regulation of up to 72 instalments. These interventions concern about 1.3 million natural persons and 284,000 legal entities, with total debts reaching €95.3 billion.

The package of measures aims to alleviate economic pressures and support wider social groups at a time of increased need.

- Pierrakakis’s analysis of the economic measures announced by Mitsotakis – Live video appeared first on - English.