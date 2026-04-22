social-tourism-2026:-applications-today-for-specific-tax-id-numbers-(afm),-who-the-beneficiaries-are

The Social Tourism 2026 program is in full swing, with applications already being submitted via the gov.gr platform and public interest particularly high.

AFMs ending in 1 and 2 have their turn today (22.4.2026) to submit an application for participation in the Social Tourism program of the Public Employment Service (DYPA) for 300,000 employees and unemployed individuals for the 2026–2027 period. The program, which will start on May 18, 2026—earlier than ever before—and will last 13 months, has attracted strong interest.

Applications are submitted via gov.gr at the following electronic address, HERE.

Through the Social Tourism program, vouchers will be distributed, giving beneficiaries the opportunity to take affordable holidays. The 300,000 vouchers have a total budget of €50 million, and each corresponds to a unique number. The application process will proceed gradually depending on the last digit of the beneficiaries’ AFM.

It is noted that yesterday, the first day of the platform’s activation, due to the massive participation in submitting applications, “low speeds” and in many cases errors were observed, resulting in users being asked to try again.

Specifically, applications will be submitted according to the last digit of the beneficiaries’ AFM as follows:

Last digit of AFM: 1, 2 – Wednesday 22.4.2026

Last digit of AFM: 3, 4 – Thursday 23.4.2026

Last digit of AFM: 5, 6 – Friday 24.4.2026

Last digit of AFM: 7, 8, 9 – Saturday 25.4.2026

All AFMs – Sunday 26.4.2026

With the voucher, which is a unique number for each beneficiary and dependent, beneficiaries can enjoy up to 6 overnight stays at accommodation of their choice from DYPA’s “Provider Registry,” following coordination, with a small private contribution.

On the islands of Leros, Lesvos, Chios, Kos, Samos and Rhodes, beneficiaries can enjoy up to 10 overnight stays free of charge with zero private contribution, while in the municipalities of Northern Evia and Evros, as well as in Thessaly (excluding the Sporades), they can enjoy up to 12 overnight stays free of charge.

Subsidy rates are increased by 20% for the peak month of August, as well as for the Christmas period (15.12.2026 to 14.1.2027) and Easter period (23.4.2027 to 09.5.2027). The increased subsidy applies throughout the year for accommodations in Northern Evia, Evros and Thessaly, excluding the Sporades.

In addition to accommodation in tourist lodgings, ferry tickets are also subsidized. The participation rate is 25%, while for people with disabilities the tickets are free.

Beneficiaries

Employees with a private-sector dependent employment relationship

Insured with e-EFKA due to dependent employment with contributions to DYPA’s unemployment branch, at any time during the 12 months preceding the application deadline, or

Unemployed individuals registered in DYPA’s Digital Registry of job seekers, with a continuous unemployment period of at least 3 months by the application deadline, with income up to €16,000 if single, up to €24,000 if married (increased by €5,000 per child), or up to €29,000 for single-parent families (increased by €5,000 for each child after the first)

- Social Tourism 2026: Applications today for specific tax ID numbers (AFM), who the beneficiaries are appeared first on - English.