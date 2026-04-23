AEGEAN: Rising fuel costs linked to the Middle East remain the primary concern – Bookings and demand stay resilient

The cost of aviation fuel and the impact on demand is at the current juncture the number 1 “headache” at the moment for AEGEAN as it is for all airlines across Europe at the moment due to the crisis in the Middle East. However, in terms of demand for Greece, it is a positive indication that at present, and despite the general route cuts that have been announced in Europe, the planning of airline seats for Greek destinations by airlines remains increased compared to last year.

Similarly, bookings ahead of the summer are also showing resilience and, despite the slowdown since the beginning of March, remain at the same (high) levels as in 2025, as the president of the largest domestic airline, Mr. Evtichis Vassilakis, said yesterday from the floor of the company’s general meeting.

For his part, AEGEAN CEO Dimitris Gerogiannis said the group had planned at the beginning of the year to increase 7%-8% in terms of total capacity for the whole of 2026 from Athens, Thessaloniki, and other airports. Plus, excluding the Middle East activity, capacity will remain the same or marginally higher “versus what we offered every month in 2025.” In the first two months, the group recorded a 7% rise in passenger traffic, while March was negatively affected by the Middle East crisis, representing 5- 6% of the group’s total traffic. In total for the first quarter of 2026, the airline carried 3.2 million passengers, up 4%, with a corresponding increase in seats offered.”

He said.

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