bitcoin-positioning-hits-4-month-high-as-traders-ramp-up-leverage

Bitcoin Positioning Index climbed to 40.1, while its 30-day simple moving average (SMA-30d) rose to 4.5, which represents a four-month high. At the same time, the 30-day change in open interest (OI) increased by 14.5%, one of the strongest readings recorded over the past 120 days.

Both indicators suggest rising risk-taking behavior, as market participants continue adding fresh leveraged positions, crypto analyst Axel Adler Jr. reported in his latest analysis.

Aggressive Risk-On Shift

The Positioning Index, which aggregates directional taker flows, open interest dynamics, funding rates, and exchange-level positioning into a single signal, showed repeated short-term spikes over the past month.

Despite this volatility in the daily readings, the smoothed SMA-30d maintained a steady upward trajectory, rising from 0.4 at the end of March to 4.5 at present. This steady climb indicates that the market is moving beyond short-lived impulses and is instead forming a more stable positional structure.

In February, the SMA-30d dropped to -10.9 as Bitcoin fell below the $63,000 level. Since then, the indicator has rebounded by more than 15 points, suggesting a clear improvement in overall positioning conditions. The additional rise in open interest further validates this trend. The 30-day OI change shows that aggregate futures exposure is expanding at a double-digit pace, and confirms that the current move is not driven by a short squeeze but by fresh capital entering the market.

According to Adler, the combination of a rising SMA-30d and increasing OI is critical for assessing the strength of the signal. While a rising positioning metric alongside declining OI would indicate the unwinding of existing positions, the current alignment of both metrics is moving to new risk accumulation. Data show that 23 of the last 30 days recorded positive changes in open interest, indicating an increase in leveraged market activity.

The current setup also differs from earlier spikes observed in January, when the Positioning Index briefly surged above 20 and 30 but quickly reversed without confirmation from open interest. The present structure, on the other hand, reflects a coordinated move across both indicators, with the smoothed trend rising and OI confirming continued inflows.

Breakdown Signal

The analyst noted that the signal would begin to weaken if the 30-day OI change turns negative, which would imply deleveraging, or if the SMA-30d reverses and falls below zero. Until such conditions emerge, the data suggests that the market is actively building new positions, supported by both improving positioning structure and rising leverage in Bitcoin futures.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin tapped an 11-week high after climbing above $78,000 on Wednesday.