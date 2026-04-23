the-state-will-participate-in-the-share-capital-increase-of-ppc

The decision of the Hellenic Republic to participate in the share capital increase of PPC was announced by the Ministry of National Economy and Finance.

As stated in its announcement, “following the announcement of April 23, 2026 regarding the proposed share capital increase of Public Power Corporation S.A., the Government firmly supports the management’s strategic plan to accelerate the company’s transformation and enhance its developmental role.

PPC has evolved into a modern, vertically integrated energy group with a decisive contribution to the economy and the energy transition. Investments in generation, networks, and services strengthen competitiveness and ensure reliable and affordable energy for citizens and businesses.

In an environment of increased uncertainty, energy is a matter of security and strategic autonomy. Strengthening PPC is a strategic choice for the country.

The Ministry of National Economy and Finance makes it clear that maintaining a strong and increased participation of the State in PPC is a central policy choice, aimed at protecting the public interest and creating long-term value.

In this context, the Government announces its intention to participate in the share capital increase in order to maintain, directly or indirectly, a 33.4% stake in PPC.

This decision is part of a clear strategy. We are strengthening investments, shaping larger and stronger Greek enterprises, and accelerating the transition to a more outward-looking Greece, with companies that compete internationally and consistently and sustainably support economic growth,” the Ministry emphasizes in its announcement.

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