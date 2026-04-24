bitcoin-price-rally-faces-critical-test-at-$80k-as-fomo-peaks

On Thursday, the Bitcoin price witnessed low volatility sideways trading around the $78,500 level. While a short-bodied candle may indicate initial uncertainty in the market, the long-tail attached to this base indicates intact demand pressure. Recent on-chain data shows market sentiment has shifted into high gear. FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) is officially back, with crowd support surging as investors prepare for the next major breakout.

$BTC Swings From FUD to FOMO

In the last three weeks, the Bitcoin price bounced from $64,950 to $78,375 current trading value, registering a gain of 20%. Consequently, the asset’s market capitalization bounced to $1.56 trillion. A primary catalyst for this surge was de-escalation of geopolitical uncertainty, as the three nations U.S., Iran, and Israel agreed into a temporary ceasefire.

The Bitcoin market is currently experiencing a tumultuous environment, ruled by a mixture of geopolitical negotiations at a standstill and rapidly changing market sentiment. After a rejection at $80,000 earlier this week, price action slipped into a “Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt” (FUD) stage. This cycle of bearish sentiment, marked by a price correction down to $74,000, has historically been a strategic buying opportunity followed by a swift recovery.

By Thursday, the narrative shifted entirely. The market rebounded towards $78,700 and a wave of FOMO among retail traders ensued. Although being close to the $80,000 resistance zone may be a harbinger of a significant push higher, the data shows that investor sentiment is reaching levels consistent with local tops.

Market forces often buck the trend; as such, market analysts are watching to see whether this wave of optimism will sustain or correct before embarking on a more concerted march into new highs.

Bitcoin Price Challenge Bear Flag Pattern For Bullish Breakout

By the press time, the Bitcoin price trades at $78,220, with an intraday gain 0.08%. Earlier today, the sellers attempted to redirect this asset to another correction, but the coin price showed notable resilience.

With a long-tail rejection tail in today’s candle, indicate intact demand pressure from Bitcoin $BTC-0.19% above $77,000. If the bullish momentum persists, the buyers could challenge the overhead resistance of inverted flag patterns in daily charts.

Therefore, a potential breakout from this barrier will accelerate the buying pressure and bolster Bitcoin price to $83,960, followed by a leap to $90,500. The momentum indicator RSI bounced to 64% accentuates the returning bullish momentum in price.

The chart setup is characterized by an initial downtrend in price, followed by a temporary relief rally to regain bearish momentum.

$BTC /USDT -1d Chart

On the contrary, if the overhead resistance trendline remains intact, the Bitcoin price could plunge 10% down to $70,000 mark, before challenging the flag pattern support. A bearish breakdown below this floor will prolong the current correction to the $60,000 floor.