Greek homes are getting smaller: 10 sq.m. lost in central Athens since the 1990s

The latest analysis by ReDataSet attempts to answer this question, following the general feeling in the market that developers are tending towards smaller apartment sizes in recent years in the country’s major urban centres, by examining the situation in Athens, Thessaloniki, and Heraklion, Crete. And the answer is this: The “shrinking” of apartments is real, but it does not concern the whole country. It is mainly a phenomenon of the centre of Athens, not of Greece as a whole.

In particular, the analysis shows that the only area with a clear downward trend in terms of house size is that of central Athens, where apartments have lost, no less than 10 square meters from their peak in the 1990s. At the same time, the northern suburbs have regained the lost ground of the previous years, while in the south, houses have not shrunk, but not to such an extent.

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