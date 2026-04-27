Joint liability in taxation: A block before seizure for corporate debts that follow individuals – what’s changing

A new digital application has been launched by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) to inform taxpayers who are listed as jointly liable for corporate debts—that is, obligations assessed against legal entities but transferred to natural persons under the current legal framework.

The application is mainly aimed at those who held roles in the management or representation of businesses and can now see, in one place, exactly what liabilities concern them.

In practice, it is a digital “joint liability file” where all relevant data is recorded: which company created the debt, the amount assessed, its current status, and whether it has been included in a settlement arrangement. Through this overview, taxpayers can immediately see whether an arrangement is active, has been lost, or if the debt is outside any arrangement and therefore exposed to collection measures.

Inclusion in this category is not random. It αφορά specific roles, such as company managers, legal representatives, or individuals who participated in management during the period when tax obligations arose and were not fulfilled. In such cases, the tax authority can claim the same amounts from both the company and the individuals.

The key change introduced by the new application is that information becomes immediate and accessible. Until now, many were notified only after collection procedures had already begun. Now, the full picture is available in real time, allowing for timely assessment and management of the situation.

At the same time, the application serves as a practical monitoring tool. It allows users to track the progress of a settlement and highlights cases where there is a risk of losing it. In cases where a settlement has already been lost, the necessary details for next steps are provided, including the possibility of rejoining a scheme where applicable.

The process

Access is provided through the “My Account” section on the myAADE platform, specifically under the option “Debts from joint liability.” The new application does not create new obligations but gathers and clearly presents existing ones, giving taxpayers the opportunity to act before seizures or other enforcement measures are triggered.

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