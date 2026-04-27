Passenger traffic across all airports in the country recorded a 7.6% increase in the first quarter of 2026.

Specifically, according to statistics from the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (HCAA), passenger traffic reached 9,282,984, compared to 8,624,002 passengers during the same period in 2025.

As for aircraft movements (arrivals and departures, domestic and international) between January and March 2026, across all 39 airports in the country—primarily overseen by the HCAA—there was a 6.8% increase compared to the same period in 2025. In total, 80,122 flights were recorded, compared to 75,038 flights last year.

Increase in passengers at the 24 HCAA-managed airports in the first quarter of 2026

Passenger traffic at the 24 airports managed by the HCAA (Heraklion, Kalamata, Alexandroupoli, Limnos, Astypalaia, Ioannina, Chios, Kozani, Kastoria, Karpathos, Kythira, Milos, Skyros, Nea Anchialos, Paros, Syros, Araxos, Naxos, Kalymnos, Ikaria, Kastellorizo, Kasos, Leros, Sitia) rose by 12.5% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to 2025.

More specifically, total passenger traffic (arrivals and departures, both international and domestic) from January to March 2026 reached 769,866 passengers, compared to 684,405 passengers during the same period in 2025.

Strong increase in passenger traffic also in March

March 2026 saw a 16.8% rise in passenger traffic overall across the 24 HCAA airports. Notably, Heraklion Airport recorded the highest increase in March, with passenger traffic up 18.8% compared to the same month last year. A total of 189,317 passengers were handled, compared to 159,308 last year.

- Passenger traffic at the country’s airports up 7.6% in the first quarter of 2026 appeared first on - English.