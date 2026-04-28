new-20-year-lng-agreement-by-aktor-in-tirana-with-venture-global

The agreement involves Albania, the company Venture Global, and Aktor LNG USA, and has a duration of 20 years with a total value of $6 billion.

The U.S. Ambassador to Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle, attended the ceremony and described the agreement in a post on X as historically significant for the region.

She stated that she traveled to Tirana to promote the energy agenda of U.S. President Donald Trump and to take part in the ceremony alongside Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

She emphasized that cooperation between the United States, Albania, and Greece strengthens connectivity, stability, and prosperity in Southeast Europe, arguing that joint action among the three countries makes the region more secure and energy-resilient.

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