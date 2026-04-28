reuters:-united-arab-emirates-withdraws-from-opec,-a-major-blow-to-the-oil-cartel

In a move with significant geopolitical and economic implications, the United Arab Emirates announced its withdrawal from OPEC and OPEC+, amid the deepest energy turmoil in recent years.

According to Reuters, the departure of one of the organization’s key members is expected to disrupt the functioning of the cartel, which has historically sought to present a united front despite internal disagreements over production and geopolitical strategy—particularly involving its de facto leader, Saudi Arabia.

The development comes at a time when oil exports from the Persian Gulf are facing serious obstacles, as navigation through the Strait of Hormuz has been significantly restricted due to Iranian threats and attacks. Approximately 20% of the global supply of oil and LNG passes through this route.

Geopolitical dimensions

The UAE’s decision is seen as indirectly strengthening the position of U.S. President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly accused OPEC of “exploiting” the global market through high oil prices.

Trump has also linked U.S. military protection for Gulf countries to their energy policies, arguing that Washington’s allies benefit unfairly from the situation.

Rift in the Arab world

The UAE’s withdrawal also reflects Abu Dhabi’s dissatisfaction with its regional partners. Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, publicly criticized what he described as insufficient political and military support from Gulf states during Iranian attacks.

As he stated, the stance of the Gulf Cooperation Council was “historically weak,” expressing surprise at the limited response from allies.

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