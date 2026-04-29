In a particularly tense period for global shipping, more than 150 tankers involved in international transport remain effectively stranded in the Persian Gulf, as transit through the Strait of Hormuz continues with extreme caution.

According to maritime tracking data, the largest share involves crude oil and product carriers, with dozens of VLCCs remaining immobilized—many of them fully loaded and waiting for a safe exit from the region. In total, it is estimated that more than 60 VLCCs are stationary, while a significant number of suezmax, aframax, and medium-range tankers are also in the same holding pattern.

Of particular interest is the strong presence of Greek-owned shipping among the stranded vessels. A total of 32 tankers of Greek interest remain in the Persian Gulf, accounting for 21.3% of the total.

This highlights the high exposure of Greek shipping to developments in one of the world’s most important energy corridors, as these vessels represent a critical part of global oil transportation.

According to Lloyd‘s List, companies with a notable presence among the stranded fleet include:

Polembros Shipping with three suezmax tankers

Minerva Marine with two tankers

Neda Maritime Agency with two aframax/LR2 vessels, as well as involvement via Frontline plc with two suezmax tankers under Greek management

Despite some individual transits following recent de-escalation, the overall picture suggests the situation remains fragile. Vessel departures are limited, and arrivals into the Gulf are carried out with great caution. The presence of a large number of ships in the area is affecting global energy transport flows and creating operational pressure for shipping companies, while thousands of seafarers remain at sea under conditions of uncertainty.

- 32 Greek-interest tankers stranded in the Persian Gulf appeared first on - English.