The Ilisian: Where history meets modern Athens — official opening for the iconic hotel

The official opening of Conrad Athens The Ilisian took place today, marking the debut of a new destination housed in the landmark property of the former Hilton Athens, which has already welcomed its first guests since last week.

The hotel was presented during a special media tour, highlighting the close connection between its rich history over past decades and the contemporary identity of Athens.

“The name ‘THE ILISIAN,’ inspired by the ancient Ilisos River and the Ilisia neighborhood, reflects the timeless bond of the new destination with Athens and its local community,” the developers noted.

This connection is immediately evident upon entering the hotel, where water elements dominate the design, welcoming visitors alongside artworks that reference the building’s history.

Achilleas Konstantakopoulos, president of ENSOFI Group, under which the property’s owning company operates, explained: “We searched for objects, furniture, photographs, and anything else that could be sourced from people who had acquired them in the past.”

A striking example is one of the original chandeliers from the 1960s Hilton, now placed in the hotel’s central space after an extensive search. Konstantakopoulos also noted that the decision for a full-scale renovation significantly increased the investment budget and delayed the reopening timeline. The Hilton Athens closed in February 2022, with the total investment exceeding €340 million, including the acquisition cost.

The hotel features 278 rooms and suites and forms the core of THE ILISIAN complex, where private residences branded by Hilton — including Conrad Hotels & Resorts and Waldorf Astoria — coexist with dining, entertainment, and wellness spaces. The development also includes the House of NYNN members’ club and Athens’ largest outdoor swimming pool. Notably, the residences were among the first elements of the project to sell.

Most rooms and suites at Conrad Athens feature private balconies with views of some of the city’s most iconic landmarks, including the Acropolis of Athens. The hotel offers the largest collection of suites in Athens, including three Presidential suites and one Royal suite. Later this year, the Omega Penthouse will open, featuring a private pool and panoramic views stretching from the Acropolis to the Saronic Gulf.

“All interventions were carried out with respect for the original design of the building, inaugurated in 1963 and considered one of the most important examples of modern postwar architecture in Greece,” said Nikolas Dianelis, Development Projects Director at ENSOFI. The original architects were Emmanouil (Manolis) Vourekas, Prokopis Vasileiadis, Antonis Georgiadis, and Spyros Staikos.

“After 63 years, we have reopened and are introducing, for the first time in Greece, Hilton’s two top brands, Conrad and Waldorf Astoria,” said General Manager Nasos Papazoglou. He described the hotel as a new gastronomic destination in the heart of the city, with venues that have already opened or will launch progressively throughout the year, alongside extensive fitness and wellness offerings.

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