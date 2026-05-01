mitsotakis-on-may-day:-before-we-see-whether-akylas-«brings-it-home»,-here-are-10-measures-we-have-delivered-for-workers

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis posted a video on Instagram today to present what he described as the government’s positive measures for workers, while wishing Greeks a happy May Day.

Referring to Akylas’s participation in this year’s Eurovision with the song Ferto, the Prime Minister opens the video with the line: «Before we see whether Akylas brings it home for us, take a look at what we have brought for workers.»

Listing the measures introduced for employees, Mitsotakis referred to:

the increase in the minimum wage from €650 in 2019 to €920 today;

the reduction of unemployment by 10 percentage points, equivalent to more than 550,000 new jobs;

the abolition of income tax for young workers under the age of 25 and tax cuts for all, with particular emphasis on families with children;

the unfreezing of seniority-based pay rises after 12 full years, meaning an additional wage increase;

the restoration of collective labour agreements;

the reduction of social security contributions by 5.4 percentage points;

the extension of maternity allowance in the private sector from six to nine months;

and, perhaps most importantly, the digital labour card for nearly 2 million workers, so that working hours are accurately recorded.

«You certainly wouldn’t call that little,» Mitsotakis concludes. «Because today you will hear many easy slogans designed to impress, as well as many unworkable proposals. We respond with our record.»

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