new-euroepean-pharmaceutical-hub-in-tripoli

A European pharmaceutical hub will be built in Tripoli, central Peloponnese, with the investment of €500 million in three factories by DEMO, Win Medica (of the ELPEN group) and FARAN, aiming to cover 30% of European needs in the categories the three Greek pharma companies are involved.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the area on Tuesday and stressed in his meeting with the leadership of the Association of Pharmaceutical Companies (PEF) that the region of Arkadia is shifting to a new production model, through economic transformation.

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