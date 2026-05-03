At the corner of Voukourestiou and Akademias streets, construction work is already underway on the ground floor for Lululemon’s new store, which will mark the chain’s first location in central Athens.

The company, whose history dates back to 1998 when Lululemon Athletica was founded in Vancouver, is now entering the Greek market, debuting in one of the most prominent areas of the city center, as well as at the Golden Hall.

The choice of a central location by the Canadian brand—which transformed yoga leggings from simple sportswear into a lifestyle symbol—has also been influenced by the strong tourist traffic that boosts revenues for stores on Voukourestiou Street and the surrounding area.

It is no coincidence that rents on Voukourestiou have reached up to around €300 per square meter in some cases, approaching those of Ermou Street.

Similarly, store revenues at Golden Hall, managed by Lamda Development, have remained steadily on the rise in recent years, along with foot traffic. The next stop for the newly arrived brand will likely be the southern suburbs.

- lululemon: From Vancouver to Voukourestiou Street appeared first on - English.