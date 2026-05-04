bitcoin-consolidates-near-$78,500-as-etf-inflows-keep-the-bull-case-alive

Bitcoin is spending another session in a tight range, with the market hovering around $78,548 and trading between an intraday low of $78,081 and a high of $78,963, according to live market data. That price action lines up with the chart pattern, where BTC appears to be building a base after a sharp rebound from the low-$70,000 area.

The chart shows the market pressing into the $79,000 region, with nearby support around $76,600 and a broader “crucial area to hold” closer to the low-$71,000s. On the upside, the next visible supply zone sits around $86,500, followed by a higher resistance band near $90,300. In other words, Bitcoin is not breaking out yet, but it also does not look like a market that is rolling over.

That is the core of the argument being made by crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe, who said Bitcoin is showing “strong consolidation” and that Friday gave an early hint about what may come next. His key level is $79,000. In his view, that area has to give way before the next leg higher can develop. If it does, he expects momentum to improve quickly, with $86,000 to $88,000 as the first resistance zone and $92,000 to $94,000 as the more important ceiling. His read fits neatly with the structure visible on the chart, where the market is trying to reclaim ground without yet fully escaping the range.

The biggest reason bulls still have a case is the continued strength in spot Bitcoin ETF demand. Farside Investors’ latest data shows U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs pulled in $629.8 million on May 1 alone, extending a strong flow backdrop. BlackRock’s IBIT accounted for $284.4 million of that total, while Fidelity’s FBTC added $213.4 million. That kind of buying pressure matters because it helps explain why pullbacks have remained relatively shallow even after volatility spikes.

ETF Inflows Strengthen Bullish Case

ETF demand is also part of the broader institutional story around Bitcoin this year. Reuters reported in mid-April that Goldman Sachs filed for its first Bitcoin ETF product, aiming to offer exposure to Bitcoin’s price and additional income through options trading. Reuters also noted that Avenir has become Asia’s largest Bitcoin ETF investor, with a large holding in BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust. Those developments suggest that, despite the rough patches in crypto markets, institutional interest has not disappeared.

The backdrop is still uneven, though. Reuters reported in April that Bitcoin had tumbled nearly 15% this year to $74,591 at the time of that filing, and described the environment as difficult for crypto investments because of weakening risk sentiment, tech weakness, precious metal volatility, and geopolitical stress. That makes the current stabilization around the high-$70,000s more meaningful because it suggests buyers are stepping in before the market fully reprices lower.

For now, the market is basically telling a simple story. Bitcoin is consolidating rather than collapsing, ETF inflows are still doing heavy lifting, and the next decisive move may depend on whether bulls can force a clean break above $79,000. If they do, the chart leaves room for a push toward the mid-$80,000s first, then the low-$90,000s after that. If they fail, the support zones in the mid-$70,000s and low-$70,000s become the levels traders will watch most closely.