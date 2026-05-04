emergency-meeting-on-flights-at-“macedonia”-airport:-concern-over-possible-closure-of-ryanair-base

There is growing concern in Thessaloniki and among the city’s tourism bodies following reports that Ryanair may close its base starting this coming autumn—a development that would also mean cuts to routes and international connections at Thessaloniki Airport “Macedonia”.

In this context, an online meeting is set to take place tomorrow with members of the Irish low-cost carrier’s management and local stakeholders to provide detailed information.

At an emergency working meeting convened today (Monday) by the Mayor of Thessaloniki, Stelios Angeloudis, with the participation of Deputy Regional Governor for Tourism Vicky Chatzivasileiou, the Deputy Mayor for Tourism, the Thessaloniki Tourism Organization, and administrative officials, the issue of a potential reduction in flights to and from the airport was discussed.

According to the municipality, there was immediate communication with the Secretary General of the Greek National Tourism Organization (EOT), Andreas Fiorentinos, to ensure optimal coordination in handling the issue. Following a request by the mayor submitted Monday morning, a prompt response was received, and it was agreed that an online meeting will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, May 5 at 16:00 with Ryanair management to clarify the company’s intentions and provide official information on what has actually occurred.

Additionally, a letter was sent to the Minister of Tourism, Olga Kefalogianni, to inform her of the situation. It was also agreed that a broader meeting of all city stakeholders will be held by the end of the week to review all data and coordinate a common response. “The priority must be the interest of the city,” the municipality stated.

Following today’s meeting, a letter was also sent to Fraport Greece requesting clarification on whether the terms of cooperation with Ryanair have changed and whether the airline has communicated its intentions to the operator.

It is noted that the Irish low-cost airline cites increased charges at “Macedonia” Airport—managed by Fraport Greece—as the reason. However, this is a common tactic the company follows when deciding to close bases at European airports it considers less profitable compared to others across Europe.

Ryanair has taken similar actions in the past both within Greece—such as at the airports of Chania and Kos—and abroad, most recently at Berlin Airport. For example, in Berlin, the airline announced in late April the closure of its base with seven aircraft starting in October, reducing flights to and from Berlin by 50%, with those aircraft being transferred to “lower-cost airports that have reduced aviation taxes, such as Sweden, Slovakia, Albania, and Italy,” as stated in its announcement.

As for “Macedonia” Airport, where the airline currently operates three aircraft at its base, no official final decision has been announced. However, if it withdraws in October, it would come at a time when both the airport and the destination are on the rise: after a very strong year in 2025, the first quarter of 2026 closed with a 5.1% increase in passenger traffic, reaching 1.47 million passengers from January to March, with international traffic exceeding 857,000 passengers (up 4.2%).

Statement by the Mayor of Kalamaria, Chrysa Arapoglou

Recent reports about the possible departure of Ryanair from “Macedonia” Airport—which would result in a drastic reduction of routes from Thessaloniki to dozens of destinations—are causing justified concern. Kalamaria, as one of the most outward-looking and dynamically developing areas of Thessaloniki, cannot passively watch developments that undermine the city’s future.

The potential withdrawal of a company that serves as a key air carrier for Northern Greece, and the reduction of activity at the airport, is a matter of strategic importance for the economy, tourism, and citizens’ daily lives. We call on all responsible bodies—the state, the airport operator, and local institutions—to act immediately, in a coordinated and effective manner, to ensure the airline’s base remains at “Macedonia” and to strengthen the city’s air connections domestically and internationally.

Thessaloniki cannot withstand further downgrading. It needs strengthening, investment, and a clear plan for the future of transport and tourism development. Kalamaria will be present in every initiative aimed at maintaining the region’s momentum and supporting the local community and economy.

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