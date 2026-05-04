new-eviction-framework:-when-tenants-must-leave-and-when-landlords-regain-their-property

A faster solution for landlords dealing with unpaid rent is introduced through the new procedure for issuing payment orders and eviction orders. It significantly reduces delays and enables quicker action against non-paying tenants. On one hand, landlords are no longer trapped for long periods without being able to use their property; on the other, tenants are guaranteed a clear timeframe to relocate in an orderly way, without sudden disruptions.

Under the new framework, in force since May 1, 2026, these orders are no longer issued by judges but by certified lawyers, based on a decision by the Ministry of Justice. This change significantly speeds up the recovery of both unpaid rents and properties. At the same time, tenants are granted an automatic, cost-free six-month relocation period, with the possibility of a court extension if justified.

Until now, the process could turn into a “marathon,” with hearings scheduled months later, repeated postponements, and major delays in rulings. The new system introduces a clear structure and strict timelines. Each First Instance Court compiles special lists of certified lawyers responsible for issuing payment and eviction orders, selected based on specific criteria to ensure experience and reliability.

The key advantage of the new process is speed. The lawyer handling a case must issue the relevant order within 20 days of assignment, setting a clear and binding timeline. The process covers both payment orders for unpaid rent and eviction orders (repossession of the property when the tenant does not pay or refuses to leave after the lease expires).

Costs are also clearly defined. Lawyer fees are set at €400 for a payment order and €300 for an eviction order. These are paid in advance through the Bar Association via an electronic process and are released upon completion of the case.

Importantly, the traditional lawsuit at the First Instance Court remains in force. While more time-consuming—with hearings scheduled months later and potential delays—it is still necessary in cases involving disputes, absence of a formal lease agreement, or additional claims such as compensation.

The 10 steps of the new process

The landlord contacts their lawyer to initiate the case. The certified lawyer who issues the order is not chosen by the landlord but automatically appointed by the court. In case of lease expiration, the new eviction order process is activated, running in parallel with the old one but faster. For unpaid rent, deadlines remain the same: a 15-day formal notice followed by a process completed in about three months. For lease expiration, a three-month notice period and a two-month enforcement period apply—at least six months total before eviction. The lawyer prepares the formal notice, compiles the case file, and submits an application to the court along with a €300 fee. The court registry appoints a certified lawyer in order of rotation, without intervention from the parties involved. The certified lawyer reviews the file within 20 days and, if complete, signs the order, granting the tenant the right to appeal. The enforceable order is issued and served to the tenant, who is given 20 days or two months to vacate, depending on the case. The tenant may file a legal objection and request interim measures, seeking additional time if justified. In cases of lease expiration, tenants are guaranteed by law at least six months to relocate without cost, while the landlord bears the procedural expenses.

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