european-shipping-at-the-“helm”-of-the-global-fleet-with-34.5%-in-capacity-terms

European shipping remains one of the strongest forces worldwide, playing a decisive role in Europe’s economy, trade, and energy security. At the same time, however, it faces increasing pressure from global competition and significant weaknesses in the fuel sector. This is highlighted in a new study by European Shipowners, presented ahead of a related event at the European Parliament, which underscores shipping as a strategic geopolitical asset for Europe.

Although the European Union accounts for around 15% of global GDP, European shipping controls 34.5% of the world fleet in terms of capacity.

The breakdown of figures confirms its dominance:

• 28% of bulk carriers

• 45% of containerships

• 34% of tankers

• 32% of LNG carriers

At the same time, 76% of the EU’s external trade is conducted by sea, highlighting the critical role of shipping in the day-to-day functioning of the economy. As noted in the study, “ships carry the energy we need, the food we consume, and the raw materials for the energy transition.”

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