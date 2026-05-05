ideal-holdings:-plan-for-attica’s-entry-into-euronext-athens-and-public-share-offering

IDEAL Holdings is moving the company attica into a potential listing process on the Stock Exchange, while also opening the possibility of offering part of its shares to the investing public through a public offering. At the same time, according to the relevant announcement, the listing of all attica shares on the regulated market of the Athens Stock Exchange (Euronext Athens) is being considered.

According to the announcement:

IDEAL Holdings announces that its Cyprus-based subsidiary Kymora Limited, which is the sole shareholder of ATTIKA DEPARTMENT STORES SINGLE-MEMBER S.A. (“attica”), is examining the possibility of offering part of the shares it holds in attica to the investing public in Greece through a public offering. At the same time, the potential listing of all attica shares for trading on the regulated market of the Athens Stock Exchange (Euronext Athens) is also being considered.

In this context, and in cooperation with attica, the necessary preparatory actions have begun to evaluate the transaction.

Any final decision regarding the public offering and/or the listing of attica shares, as well as its terms and timetable, will be made at a later stage. IDEAL Holdings will inform the investing public of any relevant developments in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory framework.

The transaction is subject, among other things, to final approval by the relevant corporate bodies, prevailing market conditions, and obtaining the necessary regulatory and supervisory approvals, including approval of the prospectus and the listing application by the competent authorities.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor does it constitute an investment recommendation or inducement.

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