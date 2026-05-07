The professions of the next decade in Greece: Which sectors offer salaries above €2,000

The Greek labor market is showing strong momentum and is now more competitive compared to other European countries, the chamber notes, announcing that it will have a strong presence at the networking event connecting talented Greeks in the United Kingdom with businesses in Greece, as part of the institutional “Rebrain Greece” initiative of the Ministry of Labor.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at the Hilton London Metropole in London, in the presence of Labor and Social Security Minister Niki Kerameus.

The chamber stated that it will participate with two booths. The first will host employer organizations such as the Hellenic Shipyards Association, the Association of Industries of Attica-Piraeus, and the Panhellenic Association of Ship Suppliers and Exporters. The second booth will include companies such as Golden Cargo SA, D. Koronakis SA, Skaramangas Shipyards SA, Dynacom, Olympic Marine SA, and Omicron Yachts of the Prokopiou Group.

The chamber says it actively supports initiatives that are part of a broader talent repatriation strategy and have already been held in cities abroad with a strong Greek presence.

Overall, more than 6,500 interested individuals have reportedly been informed about developments in the labor market and explored career opportunities through direct contact with more than 120 leading Greek companies. More than 250 résumés have been submitted to organizations and members of the chamber.

The chamber notes that the participation of Piraeus-based businesses highlights their commitment to supporting the return of Greek professionals to the country by utilizing their expertise to strengthen innovation and growth. At the same time, it aligns with the Ministry of Labor’s systematic effort to encourage Greeks abroad to return and reconnect with the domestic labor market.

“The improvement in the key factors shaping a competitive labor market framework has been remarkable. According to Ministry of Labor data, since 2019 there has been a substantial reversal of the trend, with 563,000 new jobs created, while full-time employment rose to 78.5%. At the same time, the wage base strengthened, as 63.5% of employees now receive salaries above the average wage, compared to 36.3% in 2019,” the statement emphasizes.

At the forefront of this growth momentum, the chamber continues, are sectors acting as “engines” for job creation.

The information technology and consulting services sector stands out, with employment increasing by 107% and more than 27,000 new jobs created. Construction follows with +88% and nearly 50,000 positions, pharmaceuticals with +61%, logistics with +34%, and healthcare services with +32%. Manufacturing has also made a particularly significant contribution, with more than 66,000 new jobs.

Professions with salaries above €2,000

These same sectors are also shaping the new wage landscape.

Five major sectors report average salaries above €2,000, significantly higher than the average salary of €1,516. Specifically:

Finance leads with €2,940

Energy follows with €2,613

IT and consulting services with €2,324

Research and development with €2,175

Pharmaceuticals with €2,108

The increase in wages is directly linked to the shortage of specialized personnel, as well as technological developments such as digitization and Artificial Intelligence, which are increasing demand for highly skilled workers.

Overall, 46 sectors of the economy now offer salaries above the average wage, with 43% of them belonging to manufacturing. At the same time, traditional service sectors are seeing salary increases of 46%, while legal and accounting services are also experiencing upward growth of 33%.

Within this context, the chamber says the London event has attracted the interest of companies operating in Greece that offer specialized and senior-level positions in dynamic sectors such as finance and banking, energy, construction and industry, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, transport and tourism, media and entertainment, as well as consulting and auditing services.

It is also noted that youth unemployment in the United Kingdom has now surpassed the EU average, with one in four young people seeking work. The unemployment rate for those under 24 reached 16% in the quarter ending in January, while in London it has risen to 25% over the past two years. At the same time, according to data from the Adzuna platform, available graduate positions dropped from 13,000 in 2019 to just 2,000 in early 2026.

“Greece has suffered from workforce shrinkage and the loss of critical skills. The demographic problem worsened during the financial crisis, when 427,000 young men and women of family-forming age and with high educational qualifications left the country. The economic impact of their migration was substantial. It is estimated that they generated €50 billion in the countries where they worked, while Greece lost the opportunity to benefit from the returns on its €8 billion educational investment,” the chamber stresses.

Under the current economic conditions, the chamber believes Greece must highlight the professions of the next decade.

“The Greek labor market is showing remarkable momentum and is now more competitive than other European countries. We must also communicate to young people the tax incentives, including a 50% reduction in income tax for seven years, and through a meritocratic strategy eliminate concerns about their career path and advancement. In the battle for our economic and social strengthening, now is the time to recover lost value and create opportunities for young people to return to their country,” the statement concludes.

The president of the chamber, Vassilis Korkidis, stated:

“The chamber consistently invests in shaping a modern and people-centered work environment aimed at attracting talented Greeks abroad and connecting them with Greek businesses. At the same time, it studies and maps out the professions of the next decade. Integrating highly specialized human capital strengthens knowledge transfer, innovation, and the international competitiveness of the Greek economy. By enhancing productivity and the outward orientation of businesses, the conditions are created for making full use of workforce skills, substantially contributing to the growth and competitiveness of Greek entrepreneurship and the national economy.”

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