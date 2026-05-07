v-group-expands-to-the-united-arab-emirates

V Group proudly announces the official licensing of its new company in the United Arab Emirates, ANTIPOLLUTION ENVIRONMENT SERVICES L.L.C S.O.C, marking another important milestone in the Group’s international expansion and strengthening its presence in one of the world’s most important maritime and energy hubs.

The new company, headquartered in Dubai, will operate in the fields of:

Environmental protection,

Pollution response,

And specialized environmental services for the international shipping industry.

At a time of geopolitical and economic uncertainty, when many businesses choose to remain passive, V Group chooses to invest dynamically in the future. The United Arab Emirates today stands as one of the world’s most strategic centers for global trade, energy and shipping, connecting Europe, Asia and Africa.

Our presence in the region is not simply a business expansion. It is a strategic commitment:

to stand alongside global shipping, exactly where new challenges and new opportunities are emerging.

Our objective is clear:

to provide high-level environmental and port services to shipowners, shipping companies and energy organizations operating across the Gulf region and internationally.

With many years of experience in environmental management, port reception facilities and marine pollution response, V Group is now bringing its expertise to a market with tremendous growth potential.

At the same time, this investment strengthens the international image of Greek entrepreneurship and proves that Greek companies can play a leading role in highly demanding and internationally competitive markets.

“We believe that the greatest opportunities are created during difficult times. We are investing in the United Arab Emirates because we strongly believe in the region’s dynamic growth, in global shipping and in the future of green development. Our goal is to serve the global maritime industry with high-level environmental services and establish a strong presence in one of the world’s most strategic shipping hubs,” stated Vyron Vasileiadis, Chairman & CEO of V Group.

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