elstat:-inflation-rose-to-5.4%-in-april

Inflation in the country rose sharply to 5.4% in April, up from 3.9% in March, driven by steep double-digit increases in fuel prices, including gasoline and diesel.

On an annual basis, the rise was mainly attributed to a 4.4% increase in food and alcoholic beverages, a 13.8% increase in housing costs, and a 10% rise in transportation.

According to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) report:

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April 2026 (reference year 2020 = 100.0) increased by 5.4% compared with April 2025. In the corresponding comparison between April 2025 and April 2024, the increase had been 2.0%.

The General CPI in April 2026 increased by 1.5% compared with March 2026, whereas there had been no change in the corresponding month-to-month comparison a year earlier.

The average CPI for the 12-month period from May 2025 to April 2026 rose by 2.9% compared with the corresponding period from May 2024 to April 2025. In the previous comparable period, the annual increase had been 2.5%.

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