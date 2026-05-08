OTE: Focus on AI, competition and mobile services – What management said about PPC

OTE expects to accelerate its growth rate in 2026, reaffirming guidance for adjusted EBITDA (AL) growth of around 3% for the full year, compared to 2% in 2025. At the same time, management said during the conference call with analysts following the first-quarter results announcement that investments are expected to reach around €600 million, as OTE continues expanding its FTTH infrastructure and broadening coverage of its 5G Stand Alone (SA) network. In addition, the group expects free cash flow of approximately €750 million, assuming the spectrum auction process will take place during 2027.

Group CEO Kostas Nebis noted during the call that OTE will continue rational cost management in order to achieve further savings, especially in operations undergoing transformation. As he explained, the use of artificial intelligence is gradually expanding across multiple company functions, including IT, Network Management, Call Centers and customer service, improving operational efficiency.

“Too early to comment”

OTE management was asked twice about the presence of PPC (through its subsidiary FiberGrid) in the telecommunications market, especially following PPC’s participation in the Hellenic Telecommunications and Post Commission (EETT) consultation process regarding the granting of radio spectrum usage rights in the 900 MHz and 1800 MHz bands — a move that has intensified speculation about expansion into telecoms beyond fiber optics.

Management remained cautious, noting that it is still too early to draw firm conclusions, as neither the auction model nor the final participants have been finalized. Mr. Nebis commented only on the consultation aspect, saying it is still too early to comment since the consultation ended yesterday. He added that over the coming months there will be a clearer picture regarding the structure and framework of the auctions, at which point OTE will be able to say more. It is noted that following the EETT public consultation, procedures for the tender concerning the allocation of mobile frequency usage rights expiring next year are expected to begin soon.

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