what-fraport-says-about-the-closure-of-the-ryanair-base-in-thessaloniki

Fraport Greece has issued a statement following Ryanair’s announcement that it will close its base in Thessaloniki starting in October. The company stated that “any allegations regarding airline charges and the Airport Development Fee imposed by the Greek state are completely unfounded and purely pretextual.”

Addressing the reasons behind Ryanair’s decision, Fraport Greece said that they are “exclusively linked to the airline’s commercial planning, business model, and profitability.”

Fraport Greece statement

Fraport Greece announced that it had been informed of Ryanair’s final decision to discontinue part of its winter operations at Thessaloniki Macedonia Airport for the upcoming year.

The company also noted that the relevant announcements were made in Athens rather than in Thessaloniki, which is the city most directly affected by the decision.

According to Fraport Greece, claims linking the airline’s withdrawal to airport charges or the Airport Development Fee lack any factual basis. The company reiterated its position that Ryanair’s decision is driven solely by internal business and profitability considerations.

Despite the reduction in operations, Fraport Greece emphasized that Ryanair remains one of its key partners, alongside more than 40 airlines currently operating at Thessaloniki Airport. These airlines connect the city and the wider region of Macedonia with more than 93 destinations across 33 countries.

Fraport Greece also highlighted that it has invested more than €100 million in the expansion and modernization of the airport’s infrastructure and facilities. The company stated that passenger traffic at the airport has reached record levels, increasing by 40% during the nine years of Fraport’s management.

The operator reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that Thessaloniki Macedonia Airport maintains the modern infrastructure and operational readiness needed to handle growing passenger demand, as Thessaloniki and the wider region continue to develop as an international destination.

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