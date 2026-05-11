14-q&as-on-the-new-spatial-planning-framework-for-tourism:-what-changes-in-saturated-areas-on-islands-and-mainland-greece

The new framework introduces stricter minimum land requirements in high-pressure areas and a differentiated approach to the tourism product depending on the intensity of tourism development, the pressures already faced by each destination, as well as its specific geographical and environmental characteristics.

The government has published fourteen useful questions and answers regarding the new Special Spatial Framework for Tourism, which will put a stop to unregulated tourism construction, introducing stricter minimum land requirements in high-pressure areas and a differentiated approach to tourism development depending on intensity, existing pressures in each destination, and its geographical or environmental characteristics.

The questions and answers

1. What is the Special Spatial Framework for Tourism (SSFT)?

The Special Spatial Framework for Tourism is a national plan that determines where and under what rules tourism can develop in the country.

The SSFT aims to define strategic guidelines and medium- to long-term objectives at national level for the spatial organization of the tourism sector, based on economic, environmental, and social sustainability.

Its goal is to ensure tourism development is more organized and sustainable, while protecting the natural environment, local communities, and the unique identity of each area.

In simple terms, the SSFT:

• sets clear, unified, and transparent rules for new tourism investments,

• better organizes the development of hotels and tourism infrastructure,

2. Why did Greece not have a Special Spatial Framework for Tourism until now?

The previous Special Spatial Framework for Tourism, established in 2009, was annulled by the Council of State for procedural reasons related to its approval process – not its substance.

As a result, for many years the country lacked a modern and updated strategic tool for spatial tourism planning, during a period when Greek tourism was growing dynamically and facing new challenges such as climate change and increased pressure on popular destinations.

In this context, the new Special Spatial Framework for Tourism comes to fill this gap and establish clear rules and guidelines for tourism development at national level, aiming to balance development, environmental protection, and quality of life.

3. What are the main objectives and strategic directions of the SSFT?

The main objective of the SSFT is to develop tourism under sustainability principles and with respect to the characteristics of each region.

The new framework seeks to improve the overall tourism experience, promote alternative forms of tourism beyond the “sun and sea” model, and extend the tourism season through quality and modern infrastructure.

At the same time, it promotes the dispersal of tourism activity across more regions, supports thematic tourism forms, and links tourism with cultural and natural resources as well as other sectors of the economy.

It also aims at better organization of destinations under pressure, clearer spatial planning rules, and stronger coordination of planning systems.

Additionally, it strengthens infrastructure development and focuses on climate adaptation and reducing the environmental footprint of tourism.

4. How are areas categorized based on tourism distribution and what is the criteria?

The classification is based on tourism intensity, mainly considering the number of tourist beds in relation to the area and permanent population of each municipal unit.

Areas are divided into five categories:

(A) Controlled Development Areas

(B) Developed Areas

(C) Developing Areas

(D) Early Development Areas

(E) Special Development Enhancement Areas

Islands (except Crete and Evia) are further classified into three groups based on size, with different development conditions for each group. Group I includes islands over 250 sq. km., while smaller islands fall into more specialized categories with stricter environmental protection rules.

5. What are the practical implications of this classification?

The classification determines the conditions under which tourism can develop in each area, including the type of permitted investments, minimum land requirements for hotels, maximum capacity in beds, and environmental protection rules.

In Controlled Development Areas (A), priority is given to upgrading existing facilities, with stricter rules for new hotels. A minimum of 16 acres is required for new off-plan hotels, and a maximum of 100 beds applies on islands.

In Developed Areas (B), development is allowed under less strict conditions, with a minimum of 12 acres for new hotels and up to 350 beds on islands.

In Developing Areas (C), there is greater flexibility for new tourism development. Early Development Areas (D) focus on mild development of emerging destinations, while Special Development Areas (E) focus on special forms of tourism.

Group I islands allow larger-scale development but require detailed studies on carrying capacity. Smaller islands in Groups II and III are subject to stricter environmental protection and building limitations.

6. What changes in minimum land requirements for new hotels in off-plan areas?

Until the establishment of zoning rules through spatial planning tools, the minimum land requirements are:

(A) 16 acres

(B) 12 acres

(C), (D), and (E): 8 acres

Only 3-, 4-, and 5-star hotels are allowed in categories A, B, and C.

7. What applies to coastal zones?

The framework introduces strict coastal protection rules.

In the 0–25 meter zone from the shoreline, all new construction is prohibited, except for accessibility works, emergency access, and specific legal interventions related to the coastal zone.

8. How is protection of areas within the National - Areas System addressed?

The framework introduces additional protection guidelines, emphasizing mild and sustainable tourism development.

It ensures environmental protection, landscape preservation, and biodiversity conservation through stricter building rules and environmental assessment requirements.

9. How does the SSFT affect short-term rentals?

It provides a framework for regulating short-term rentals, including:

a) conditions for property use

b) duration limits per year

c) zoning restrictions or bans

d) limits on new short-term rental supply in high-pressure areas

10. How does it affect existing permits and approved plans?

Existing permits and already approved projects, as well as those with submitted environmental licensing files that have received completeness approval, are not affected.

The SSFT serves as a guiding framework for lower-level spatial plans, which must gradually align with its provisions.

11. How does the SSFT align with other activities affecting tourism?

It provides guidelines for coexistence between tourism and other sectors such as industry, extraction activities, renewable energy, and aquaculture.

The aim is better spatial coordination, reduced conflicts, environmental protection, and sustainable tourism development.

12. How does the 2024 draft differ from the current version?

The current text is largely the same as the 2024 draft. Changes stem mainly from public consultation feedback and policy adjustments aimed at stronger environmental protection, especially for islands, Natura areas, and sensitive landscapes.

The revisions also aim to limit scattered construction in off-plan areas and promote a more sustainable tourism model with higher environmental standards.

How does the Special Spatial Planning Framework for Tourism (ΕΧΠ-Τ) align with other activities that affect tourism?

The ΕΧΠ-Τ sets out guidelines for the coexistence of tourism with other important sectors of activity, such as industry, extractive activities, Renewable Energy Sources (RES), aquaculture, and others.

The aim is better spatial organization of different land uses and activities, so that potential conflicts are reduced, the environment and landscape are -, and the sustainable development of tourist destinations is ensured.

How does the ΕΧΠ-Τ that was put out for public consultation in July 2024 differ from the one presented today?

The text that is being publicized today is, to a very large extent, the same as the one that was submitted for public consultation in 2024. Any changes to the regulations and guidelines mainly resulted from comments during the consultation process, as well as from the political will of the two Ministries proposing the draft Joint Ministerial Decision (JMD), with an emphasis on increased environmental protection of the island space, sensitive landscapes, Natura areas, and the reduction of scattered building in off-plan areas and the wider non-urban environment.

These provisions have a clear environmental footprint and at the same time promote and encourage mild tourism development and a modern tourism model with higher environmental standards. In addition, the differences also stem from the fact that in the years that passed between the consultation and the current presentation, several Local and Special Urban Plans have been completed, including studies on carrying capacity. The evaluation of their indicators has led to the adoption of stricter measures regarding building activity.

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