CrediaBank: Morgan Stanley initiates coverage of the stock – The bet on rapid growth

CrediaBank is moving from a restructuring phase into a phase focused on gaining market share, but Morgan Stanley believes the market has already priced in much of this transition. The firm initiates coverage of the stock with an equal-weight rating and a target price of €1.16, emphasizing that the bank has the highest growth rate in the sector, although its valuation is already at demanding levels.

The report is particularly significant because it evaluates CrediaBank not as a small transition-stage bank, but as a banking group with two main pillars: Greece, where the goal is to double its market share, and Malta, where the acquisition of HSBC Malta changes the group’s scale, geographic composition, and profitability.

Today, CrediaBank holds around a 3% market share in loans and deposits in Greece. The market remains highly concentrated, with the country’s four major banks controlling more than 90% of the system. According to Morgan Stanley, this concentration creates room for a smaller player that can move faster in targeting specific customer categories.

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