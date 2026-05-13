oecd:-greece-recorded-the-largest-increase-in-household-income-in-q4-2025

Greece recorded the largest increase in real per capita household income — meaning income available for consumption or savings — among OECD countries in the fourth quarter of 2025, posting a 3.3% rise compared to the previous quarter, according to data released today by the Organization.

The main drivers behind the increase in real income were higher net income from property and higher employee compensation, with the OECD noting that the unemployment rate fell to its lowest level since 2009.

According to sources, the improvement in disposable income was recorded before the reductions in tax withholdings of at least two percentage points per tax bracket for low- and middle-income groups came into effect. These cuts were announced at last year’s Thessaloniki International Fair and implemented at the beginning of the year, while even greater relief measures are planned for families with children and young workers.

Greece’s performance becomes even more significant considering that across all OECD member countries the increase averaged just 0.7%, sources added.

Notably, some of the world’s largest economies remained in what are described as “shallow waters.”

For example, household per capita income in both the United States and Germany remained stagnant, while income declined in four countries. These included two of Europe’s largest economies: Italy, where income fell by 0.9%, and France, which recorded a decline of 0.2%.

Across the G7 countries — the world’s most powerful economies — the increase was just 0.1%.

For the whole of 2025, Greece’s real per capita household income rose by 1.8%, more than double the OECD average of 0.8% and significantly higher than in major economies such as France (0.2%), Germany (0.6%), the United Kingdom (0.7%), and Italy (0.8%). There were also countries where real per capita income declined, with notable examples including Austria (-1.8%) and Finland (-0.7%).

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