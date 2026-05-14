aade:-wave-of-12,000-new-“notices”-for-hidden-income-and-undeclared-rental-income

A new electronic cross-checking “safari” is being launched by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), which will send at least 12,000 new “notices” with taxes and fines over the coming months to taxpayers identified as having undeclared income, rental income, retroactive earnings, or even failing to submit a tax return at all.

Bank accounts, POS transactions, myDATA data, income and VAT declarations, rental income, retroactive salary payments, and consumer spending are now being put under an electronic microscope, with the tax authority targeting cases where declared income does not match taxpayers’ actual financial profile.

Under scrutiny are employees and pensioners who did not declare retroactive payments or other earnings, property owners with undeclared rental income, taxpayers with income from abroad, as well as professionals or businesses that failed to submit or submitted late their consolidated customer–supplier statements.

At the same time, AADE auditors have identified cases where pre-filled tax return data was unjustifiably altered, as well as cases with large discrepancies between bank transactions, living expenses, and the income declared to the tax office.

With the new model of automated audits, the tax administration now proceeds directly to issuing tax assessment acts, making use of digital data already available from banks, platforms, businesses, and public bodies. Many of these cases concern earlier tax years that are being reviewed in 2026.

Meanwhile, from the second half of the year, a new system of “estimated” taxation will be activated for those who did not submit a tax return at all despite being obliged to do so.

In these cases, AADE will calculate taxable income on its own based on lifestyle indicators, bank transactions, electronic payments, and data derived from digital platforms and the tax administration’s records.

The tax bills issued will include both the tax and penalties for failure to submit a return, which will range from 10% to 50% of the assessed tax. Taxpayers will be notified via - or through their personal accounts on AADE’s digital services.

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