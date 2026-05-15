“A Port for Everyone”: ThPA S.A. supports women victims of violence and their children

Thessaloniki Port Authority S.A. (ThPA S.A.) is launching the Corporate Social Responsibility program “A Port for Everyone,” a structured framework of initiatives and actions aimed at the systematic support of the local community in Thessaloniki and the wider region. The program is structured around pillars such as people, the environment, and culture, and focuses on initiatives supporting vulnerable population groups, education, child protection, health, urban infrastructure, as well as support for border regions and innovation.

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The port perceives its role as a key driver of development and a producer of economic value for Northern Greece, but considers that its contribution goes beyond its economic dimension. Development can only be sustainable if it is inclusive and when strong economic performance is translated into social value. Caring for the needs of the whole is what highlights the port as part of Northern Greece’s identity and as a catalyst for progress, both economically and socially.

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, ThPA S.A. proceeds with the first action of the program, supporting shelters and assistance structures for women who have suffered violence and their children in Thessaloniki, covering basic needs in equipment and everyday care items. Specifically, the initiative concerns:

The Shelter for Women Victims of Violence & Their Children of the Municipality of Thessaloniki

The Accommodation Center for Victims of Violence & Their Children of the Municipality of Kordelio–Evosmos

The Shelter for Women Victims of Violence of EKKA Thessaloniki

The Women’s Center “IRIDA”

This initiative is part of the organization’s broader long-term strategy regarding its relationship with the local community and the continuous creation of value for society, as a key pillar of the socio-economic ecosystem of Thessaloniki and Northern Greece. As part of the overall transformation of the Port of Thessaloniki through development projects, with a focus on the expansion of Pier 6, ThPA S.A. aims at economic, sustainable, and socially responsible progress for the wider region.

Regarding this initiative, the CEO of ThPA S.A., Dr. Ioannis Tsaras, stated: “The development of the Port of Thessaloniki directly fuels the development of the city. For us, Corporate Social Responsibility is not a fragmented activity, but part of our active presence in Thessaloniki and the relationship we wish to maintain with the local community. With the ‘A Port for Everyone’ program, we implement social actions in a more organized and consistent way, starting with support for structures that provide protection and care to women and children in need. The new CSR program reflects the internal values of ThPA S.A. and the orientation of its people toward solidarity and social contribution. Our goal is the development of the port, which drives economic progress in the wider region, while at the same time supporting society in a targeted and effective way.”

In the coming period, ThPA S.A. will gradually develop additional actions and partnerships with city and civil society organizations, aiming to establish a stable framework of social contribution with long-term impact.

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