fraport-greece:-3.2%-increase-in-passenger-traffic-in-april-despite-the-impact-of-the-middle-east

A 3.2% increase in passenger traffic was recorded at the 14 regional airports managed by Fraport Greece in April 2026, with a total of 1.8 million passengers handled — approximately 56,000 more than in the same month of 2025.

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Despite the overall positive performance, air traffic was significantly affected by the war in the Middle East, as flight cancellations to and from Israel led to a sharp decline in related passenger traffic.

Flights to Israel resumed in mid-April, mainly through the Israeli airlines EL AL and Israir, with limited activity at the airports of Rhodes and Thessaloniki.

Compared with April 2025, passenger traffic to and from Israel fell by 92.5%, representing a decline of approximately 45,000 passengers. The largest losses were recorded in Rhodes and Thessaloniki, with decreases of 25,000 and 18,000 passengers respectively, mainly due to a significant reduction in flights operated by Middle Eastern carriers.

The Easter holiday period, which coincided with the beginning of April, had a positive impact on traffic, significantly boosting passenger volumes during the first part of the month, although this momentum began to weaken toward the end of the month.

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