new-leadership-at-the-greek-ukrainian-chamber-of-commerce

With the aim of further strengthening and developing bilateral economic and trade relations, the new leadership of the Greek-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce has assumed its duties. A central pillar of its strategy is the creation of new opportunities for businesses in both countries, with particular emphasis on energy, agri-food, tourism, construction, shipping, defence and technology. Special importance will be given to supporting Greek businesses that wish to play an active role in the reconstruction effort of Ukraine.

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The new President of the Chamber, Nikos Kostopoulos, stated: “We are taking over the baton with a strong sense of responsibility and a clear vision: to establish the Greek-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce as the strongest bridge of cooperation between the business communities of the two countries. In a period full of challenges, but also tremendous opportunities, we are committed to working tirelessly to strengthen trade flows, attract investments and facilitate synergies that will bring mutual benefits. Greece can and must be a strategic partner of Ukraine, and our Chamber will be the catalyst for this effort, especially during its reconstruction period. We will do everything possible to honour the historic role of the Greek-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce.”

The new Secretary General, Nikolas Kanellopoulos, stated: “I assume my duties with a sense of honour and deep responsibility toward the members and partners of the Chamber. Our goal is to make the organisation a truly effective tool in the hands of entrepreneurs and professionals who wish to develop activity between Greece and Ukraine. We will work consistently and transparently, strengthening the Chamber’s structures, expanding our network of partnerships and providing our members with the support they need to seize the opportunities offered by the new era in our bilateral relations.”

The immediate priorities of the new administration include strengthening the Chamber’s footprint through the organisation of business missions, hosting bilateral forums and networking events, as well as providing specialised information and support to Chamber members for entering the markets of both countries.

The composition of the new Board of Directors is as follows:

President Nikolaos Kostopoulos, First Vice President Ioannis Tassiopoulos, Second Vice President Ioannis Galanis, Third Vice President Georgios Papaioannou, Secretary General Nikolas Kanellopoulos, Deputy Secretary General Konstantinos Varympopiotis, Financial Supervisor Angelos Filippidis, and members Vasileios Tsatlakidis, Georgios Kalavrouziotis, Dimitrios Balis, and Zacharias Sarris.

The new administration expressed its gratitude and sincere appreciation to outgoing President Ioannis Polychronopoulos, and to every member of the outgoing administration, for the dedication, zeal and invaluable work they carried out during their term. Under Polychronopoulos’ leadership, the Greek-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce followed a historic course, laying the foundations for substantial and mutually beneficial cooperation between the business communities of Greece and Ukraine. By special resolution adopted during the Chamber’s general assembly, Ioannis Polychronopoulos was unanimously named Honorary President of the Greek-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce, in recognition of his exceptional and historic contribution to the organisation and to the development of Greek-Ukrainian relations. This honorary distinction reflects the deep appreciation the Chamber’s members hold for his work and character, and constitutes recognition of the invaluable legacy he leaves behind.

The Greek-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce is an independent, non-profit organisation founded in 1997 with the purpose of promoting and developing commercial, economic, scientific and cultural ties between Greece and Ukraine. It operates as a central support body for businesses and professionals active, or interested in becoming active, in the two markets.

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