pressing-by-the-tax-authority-on-2.3-million-debtors,-new-72-installment-scheme-coming-in-june

The tax authority is tightening the noose around debtors, as more than 2.3 million taxpayers are now exposed to enforced collection measures for debts to the state. Data from the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) show that over 1.68 million tax IDs have already faced seizures, bank account freezes, and other enforcement actions, with the tax office steadily accelerating its efforts to collect both old and new overdue debts.

Δείτε περισσότερα άρθρα μας στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης Προσθέστε το sofokleous10.gr στο Google

The picture reflected in the tax administration’s data shows that nearly 3 out of 4 taxpayers who could be targeted by enforcement measures have already come under pressure from the tax authority. These are debtors with overdue liabilities who are not - by active arrangements or suspension procedures, leaving them directly exposed to electronic seizures and account freezes.

The pressure from the tax authority is also reflected in collection results themselves, as already in the first quarter of 2026 AADE exceeded its targets for recovering old overdue debts. At the same time, the tax administration is now setting the goal of collecting nearly half of new debts within the same year they are created, indicating that the collection model is becoming more immediate and more aggressive.

At the same time, the government is attempting to open a new “pressure valve” for those with old unregulated debts, introducing from June a new arrangement of up to 72 installments for tax and social security debts created up to December 31, 2023. According to the economic team’s plans, around 1.3 million individuals and 284,000 businesses will be eligible to join, with the new provision set to be included in the bill on illegal gambling, which will soon be put out for public consultation.

The new scheme will apply exclusively to unregulated debts created up to the end of 2023, while newer debts must be mandatorily included in the standard 24- or 48-installment arrangements. Those who have already settled old debts through standard installment plans and are servicing them normally will not be able to transfer to the new 72-installment scheme.

- Pressing by the tax authority on 2.3 million debtors, new 72-installment scheme coming in June appeared first on - English.