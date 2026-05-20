4-day-work:-the-country-that-increased-its-gdp-by-4.1%-without-reducing-wages-and-productive-hours

Iceland has made history by becoming the first country in the world to implement the four-day workweek model at a national level. With this decision, it overturned one of the most widespread myths in the modern labor market: that reducing working hours inevitably leads to economic slowdown.

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Official economic data show exactly the opposite. The Icelandic economy not only avoided recession, but recorded GDP growth of 4.1%, outperforming many European economies, while unemployment remained at very low levels.

The success of the measure led to a profound shift in the country’s labor market, as between 86% and 90% of the workforce has now secured the right to reduced hours or a four-day workweek, without any reduction in pay.

Sharp reduction in burnout

The implementation of the new model was supported by multi-year scientific evaluations from organizations such as the UK think tank Autonomy and the Icelandic Association for Sustainability and Democracy (Alda). The findings were particularly striking.

Researchers recorded a dramatic decline in work-related stress and burnout levels, while employees reported significant improvements in both mental and physical health, as they gained more time for family, personal life, and rest.

At the same time, businesses found that productivity not only did not decline, but in many cases increased, as workers became more focused, efficient, and well-rested.

The world’s largest workplace experiment

The transition to the new model began through two major pilot programs conducted between 2015 and 2019 by the Reykjavik City Council and the Icelandic central government.

More than 2,500 workers participated—around 1% of the country’s total population—demonstrating that the model can operate effectively across many different sectors of the economy.

Participants included not only office workers, but also frontline professionals such as kindergarten and school staff, hospital and social care workers, as well as police departments and public services.

The core principle of the model involved reducing the workweek from 40 hours to 35 or 36 hours. To make the system work, businesses and public institutions reorganized workflows, reduced unnecessary meetings, and cut down on time-consuming, low-value tasks.

The “vindication” of Gen Z

The success of the Icelandic model is closely linked to the new work philosophy promoted by Gen Z, which is gradually reshaping the rules of the global labor market.

Younger generations of workers are moving away from a culture of constant overwork and are demanding more free time, flexibility, and a better balance between professional and personal life.

For Gen Z, work is no longer seen as the sole center of daily life, but as one part of life that must coexist with personal happiness, mental health, and quality of life.

Iceland has demonstrated in practice that respecting workers’ personal time does not undermine the economy or corporate profitability. On the contrary, it creates a more loyal, healthier, and ultimately more productive workforce.

A new global blueprint for the future of work

The success of the Icelandic experiment has already influenced many countries and labor markets internationally. Domestic trade unions have used the scientific data to incorporate the new model into collective bargaining agreements, turning the four-day workweek into a lasting reality.

Today, Iceland serves as a key example for similar initiatives being considered or implemented in countries such as the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, and New Zealand, strengthening the global debate on the future of work and the role of human well-being in economic growth.

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