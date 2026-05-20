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Annual inflation in Greece stood at 4.6% in April 2026, according to Eurostat’s final data, confirming the initial estimate.

In the eurozone, annual inflation rose to 3% in April from 2.6% in March. A year earlier, the rate stood at 2.2%.

Across the European Union, annual inflation reached 3.2% in April, up from 2.8% in March. In April 2025, the rate was 2.4%.

In the eurozone, the main contributors to annual inflation in April 2026 were services (+1.38 percentage points), energy (+0.99 percentage points), food, alcohol and tobacco (+0.46 percentage points), and non-energy industrial goods (+0.20 percentage points).

The lowest annual inflation rates were recorded in Sweden (0.5%), Denmark (1.2%), and the Czech Republic (2.1%), while the highest were seen in Romania (9.5%), Bulgaria (6%), and Croatia (5.4%).

Compared with March 2026, annual inflation fell in five EU member states, remained unchanged in one, and increased in 21 countries.

- Eurostat: Inflation in Greece confirmed at 4.6% in April appeared first on - English.