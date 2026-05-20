kimolos:-inauguration-of-the-elderly-care-unit-of-the-afentakeio-foundation

The official inauguration of the Elderly Day Care Center (KIFI) of the Afentakeio Foundation of Kimolos will take place on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at 12:00 noon, marking the creation of a new social care infrastructure for the island and the wider Cyclades region.

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The KIFI center will accommodate 25 individuals, according to the operating license issued by the General Directorate of Public Health and Social Cohesion of the South Aegean Region, and represents an important support structure for elderly people requiring daily care.

The operation of the center became possible following the complete renovation of the former Care Home building, a project financed entirely through the Afentakeio Foundation’s own resources. The building, considered iconic for the island, was upgraded to standards that will also allow for its future operation as a Residential Elderly Care Unit (MFI), which is a strategic objective of the project’s second development phase.

The full renovation was completed at the end of August and ensures modern accommodation and care conditions for beneficiaries, supported by specialized scientific staff such as psychologists and physiotherapists.

The launch of the KIFI center marks a new chapter for the Afentakeio Foundation of Kimolos, which will celebrate 120 years of operation in 2027. Following the reorganization of its administrative structure and the utilization of its assets, the foundation aims to strengthen its sustainability and expand its social impact.

Beyond social welfare, the foundation’s mission also includes initiatives in culture, education, and publishing. In this context, it has already implemented significant projects for the local community, such as electrifying Kimolos before the expansion of the national PPC electricity grid to the Cyclades, providing scholarships for postgraduate studies abroad, and donating land for the island’s cemetery.

Since 2023, the Afentakeio Foundation has also implemented the “Home Support” program, offering care services to residents in need and further strengthening its social role in Kimolos and the Cyclades.

Members of Parliament from the Piraeus and Cyclades constituencies, the Governor of the South Aegean Region, the Deputy Regional Governor for Health, as well as mayors from Syros, Milos, Kythnos, Folegandros, Serifos, and Sifnos have been invited to attend the inauguration ceremony.

Also expected to attend are Mariana Nikolaidou, Secretary General of the Decentralized Administration of the South Aegean, regional and administrative officials, as well as local authorities and residents of Kimolos.

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