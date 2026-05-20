the-real-estate-market:-how-much-the-boundless,-ultra-luxurious-blue-of-the-aegean-and-ionian-costs

The unique feeling of your gaze getting lost in the… lines of the horizon, where you cannot distinguish the blue of the sea from that of the sky. Where the water of the infinity pool seems to merge with that of the Aegean and the Ionian.

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The view toward the endless blue of the Greek seas is perhaps the most ideal sanctuary of relaxation one could imagine. In our country, after all, with its 14,000 kilometers of coastline and hundreds of islands, this view—and the close relationship with the sea—has accompanied Greeks since… ancient times. In more recent years, however, the demanding rhythms of everyday life, the constant and difficult struggle for survival, and the insufficient income for the majority of citizens have limited this rejuvenating contact to the—ever fewer—days of summer holidays.

The view of the sea, dressed in the unique colors of Greece, is theoretically accessible to everyone. However, it is one thing to enjoy it from a busy or secluded spot as a passerby or visitor, and quite another to have it from a villa where it is… in front of you every day, all day long… This rare privilege, however, is addressed to those who can afford it. Because, let’s be honest, the incomparable beauty of the Greek landscape—an experience in itself—can only be lived under ideal conditions from the terraces and balconies of luxurious seaside residences. That is, of course, if you have the… luck and the money to acquire them.

In recent years, these beautiful villas, traditional or cave-like (built into rock), usually bearing the signature of major architectural firms, have evolved into one of the hottest sectors of luxury real estate, attracting both Greeks and (many) wealthy foreigners. Because the “sea view” costs money—and quite a lot at that—while also being one of the key advantages of these properties.

Thus, major international real estate agencies are launching hundreds of such properties on the market, with prices that include quite a few zeros, as they essentially target a specific group of clients. Most of these properties are located in the ever-popular Cyclades, primarily Mykonos, as well as the Ionian Islands, such as Corfu, Lefkada, and Zakynthos. There are, of course, many others in various areas overlooking the sea, offering breathtaking sunsets. Prices vary depending on the size, location, and specifications of each property.

The “golden” Mykonos

Greece Sotheby’s International Realty, the leading luxury real estate agency in Greece, offers for sale dozens of villas with unobstructed views of the endless blue. Among them, Mykonos leads the way. On the Island of the Winds lies one of the most expensive properties in Greece Sotheby’s portfolio, Villa Techne, built in an exceptional elevated location offering panoramic sea views. The villa, developed on an 8-acres plot, was built in 2017 and extends over three levels, with a total surface area of 1,500 sq.m., where natural light floods the interiors, “highlighting the generous dimensions and refined finishes that characterize it.”

(Mykonos Villa Techne, 1,500 sq m 8 acres, price upon request)

At the edge of the terrace, the infinity pool appears to merge with the horizon, offering an uninterrupted connection with the surrounding landscape. It features 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, and beyond that, everything one could imagine, including… a helicopter landing pad. Its price, however, is disclosed “only upon request,” but the fact that it is among the top three most luxurious properties in Greece Sotheby’s portfolio suggests… many zeros.

Also in Mykonos, Villa Tramonto offers an unmatched sunset and unlimited panoramic sea views. It is presented as an excellent example of traditional local architecture, with modern and luxurious interiors. “It has been perfectly designed to offer a magnificent panorama of the endless blue of the sea and sky,” it is noted. It is developed on a 2.6-acres plot, has 9 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, with a total surface of 560 sq.m. As for its price, it is €8.5 million (€15,179/sq.m.).

Virtuoso is a complex of 4 villas with uninterrupted views of the Aegean, located in Kanalia, Mykonos, a short distance from the town and the island’s most popular beaches.

Each villa features three very spacious bedrooms, two separate living rooms, and a fully equipped kitchen, offering guests a luxurious living experience. The plot is 5.5 acres and the property area is 1,121 sq.m. The price is available upon request, but is estimated between €7.6 million and €8 million.

In the serene landscape of northern Mykonos lies Aetheria, with uninterrupted views of the Aegean. “Hidden” in a quiet setting, this residence spans three levels and was meticulously renovated in 2024, “seamlessly combining traditional Cycladic charm with modern refinement.”

An impressive infinity pool visually merges with the sea, offering visual delight from the nearby coastline to the passing boats on the horizon. The plot reaches 8.2 acres and the property is 700 sq.m., with 9 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms. Correspondingly, the price is €7.9 million (€11,286/sq.m.).

Chiara in Mykonos is another charming Cycladic villa “that exudes a welcoming aura with its traditional design and whitewashed walls, capturing the essence of island life in Greece,” it is noted.

(Mykonos Villa Chiara: 600 sq m 4 acres €4,750,000)

With its privileged location, it offers breathtaking views of sunrise and the endless blue sea. It sits on a 4-stremma plot, has 10 bedrooms, 600 sq.m. of interior space, and a price of €4.75 million (€7,917/sq.m.). From the Greek arm of the international brokerage Barnes International Realty, a rare and exceptionally aesthetic villa in Mykonos is offered for sale, with magical sea and sunset views.

The 1,400 sq.m. property sits on a 10,100 sq.m. plot, is divided into three levels, and features spacious living and dining areas, ensuite bedrooms with walk-in closets and… private pools, a playroom, home cinema, spa area, gym, and everything one could imagine. Outside, a large infinity pool and two smaller ones dominate, along with seating areas, a modern dining space, kitchen, and panoramic views. The residence is designed so it can easily be split into two independent homes. Its price is €16 million.

The international brokerage Engel & Völkers also offers several villas in Mykonos. Among them is Villa Gran in Kanalia, which offers sweeping views of the endless blue, the town, windmills, Little Venice, and the port. Built on a hillside plot of 4,250 sq.m., it has a total area of 820 sq.m. and follows traditional Cycladic architecture using natural materials and high-quality construction. It includes 12 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, three independent guest houses, and more. Its price is €7.75 million.

From the distinguished brokerage Ploumis-Sotiropoulos (Christie’s), a rare villa is also offered with views of the sea and the town. With a 4.4-stremma plot and 882 sq.m. of living space, Seawind consists of two independent residences with large reception areas, living rooms, 10 ensuite bedrooms, an impressive pool, and one of the few tennis courts on the island. Its price is €11 million.

The sunsets of Santorini

Several high-spec properties, with their main asset being incomparable views, are also offered in Santorini. Greece Sotheby’s, for example, promotes Harpa Estate, built on a 3.65-acres plot and consisting of a residence and a small boutique hotel “at the highest point of the island, with the most beautiful sunsets.” It has 5 suite bedrooms, two with private pools, and is priced at €4.85 million.

(Santorini Villa Crystal 450 sq m, 2 acres €2,300,000)

Another proposal from the same agency is Villa Crystal, designed as three separate apartments of 450 sq.m., but easily adaptable into a single luxury home with a private pool. The magnificent view extends beyond Therasia and Aspronisi, offering the famous sunsets of Fira and Oia “on a plate.” These are valued at €2.3 million.

In Skiathos and Corfu

Sea views are not exclusive to Mykonos and Santorini. Greece Sotheby’s International Realty offers Seaside Vista, an exceptional beachfront estate of 3.9 acres in Agia Paraskevi, Skiathos, featuring two magnificent villas with five and six bedrooms respectively, “with two infinity pools and many balconies, all with breathtaking views of the Aegean under the brilliant Greek sun.” Together, they include 11 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, with a price of €9.5 million.

There are also many options for those who can afford them in beautiful Corfu. From the same agency comes Anassa, on the sought-after northeastern coast of Corfu. The 620 sq.m. property offers stunning views of the Ionian Sea and is built with local stone, preserving the traditional character of the area. It includes six ensuite bedrooms, a hammam, and even a cinema. On the terrace stands an infinity pool with spectacular sea views. The plot is 7.2 acres and the price is €9.5 million.

(Corfu Villa Anassa, 620 sq m 7.2 acres €9,500,000)

From Pelion to Lefkada and Paxos

Also in Corfu is Linamia, built in a serene and secluded location with stunning views of the Ionian Sea and the mountainous backdrop. On the 23-acres estate, a 518 sq.m. main villa and 194 sq.m. auxiliary spaces are developed, with 7 bedrooms, lounges, terraces, and a vast infinity pool “that seems to merge seamlessly with the horizon.” Its price is €6.4 million.

Also, Alfieri is a modern newly built property on the northeastern coastline of Corfu. Built on a hillside, it offers “breathtaking views that almost take your breath away,” according to Greece Sotheby’s. The plot is 2.23 acres and the villa is 450 sq.m., with 8 rooms and 8 bathrooms. The price is €3 million.

(Corfu Villa Alfieri: 450 sq m 2.23 acres €3,000,000)

The same agency offers Tiara, “a beachfront, secluded paradise within the enchanting landscapes of Pelion.” With its dominant position, the 9.82-stremma estate offers panoramic views of the deep blue sea and picturesque surroundings. The 664 sq.m. villa includes luxurious living and dining areas, as well as 10 bedrooms. The price is €7.5 million.

(Pelion Villa Tiara, : 664 sq m 9.82 acres €7,500,000)

Many villas with exceptional views are also available in Lefkada. Portrait (from Greece Sotheby’s) is a rare beachfront retreat in one of the island’s most privileged locations. It enjoys uninterrupted panoramic sea views toward Ithaca, Kefalonia, and Meganisi, bathed in sunlight from dawn to dusk. Designed by a Swiss award-winning architect, the villa has 287 sq.m. of space, sits on a 7.7-acres plot, and features 5 bedrooms. The price is available upon request, estimated around €5 million.

(Lefkada Villa Portrait: 287 sq m 7.7 acres €5,000,000)

Villa Gabbiano is of similar standard, with “irresistible modern design,” 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms, priced at €4.65 million. And who does not know the famous Porto Katsiki beach… Even there, on the hillside, there is a 284 sq.m. villa aptly named Orizon by Greece Sotheby’s, with breathtaking views. Outdoors, multi-level terraces surround two infinity pools. The plot is 7.2 acres and the price is €2.5 million.

The Paxos islands have become a very popular destination in recent years. However, high-end properties are limited. Among them is Alkyoni. It offers panoramic views, large terraces, and a pool surrounded by greenery. The villa sits on a 2.16-acres plot, has 237 sq.m. of space, and is priced at €2.495 million.

(Paxos Villa Alkyoni, 237 sq m 2.16 acres €2,495,000)

In Zakynthos, Evander, built on a hillside, offers sweeping sea views and magical sunsets. The 250 sq.m. villa follows traditional Zakynthian architecture, sits on an 8-acres estate, and is priced at €3.5 million.

In other islands

Which island or coastal mainland destination in Greece does not have beautiful views? Thus, the villas launched on the market concern dozens of such locations. Greece Sotheby’s has in its portfolio Azurine, an exceptional modern villa with superb panoramic views in a beautiful location in Ios. With a 6.2-acres plot and 660 sq.m. of space, it includes 5 bright and sunny bedrooms, priced at €6 million. The same property is also offered by Barnes International Realty. Greece Sotheby’s also offers a series of sea-view villas across various islands.

Such as Galene in Paros, with an 8-acres plot, 718 sq.m. of interior space, and a price of €4.2 million, as well as Coral in rapidly rising Antiparos, where you… feel like “you are living inside a postcard,” priced at €2 million. Also Stemma, a newly built 440 sq.m. villa in the picturesque village of Kini in Syros, on a 25-acres plot, priced around €4 million. In Andros, above Kypri beach, Villa Elysion, 320 sq.m. on a 4,250 sq.m. plot with an infinity pool “where sea and sky meet in an endless line,” priced around €3.5 million. In Tinos, Villa Axis sits at 450 meters above sea level with…corresponding views and a price of €2.5 million.

Tinos – Kythnos

In Tinos, in the area of Ysternia, among other properties, Barnes offers an entire hotel with unique views of the deep blue waters. It is developed on an 8.3-acres plot and includes 6 cave-style stone buildings with a total area of 441 sq.m., featuring 8 suites. Its price is €1.95 million.

At similar price levels is Meraki in Kythnos, a six-bedroom villa with enchanting views of the Aegean Sea, Syros, and Serifos, offered by Greece Sotheby’s. Also in Tzia, Armonioso, 287 sq.m. with 4 bedrooms and unobstructed views, is priced at €1.2 million. For the same island, Ploumis-Sotiropoulos proposes La Fenice, with a 7.9-acres hillside plot and panoramic views of Korissia port and the sea. Its price is €3.9 million.

From the same brokerage comes Paradise Found in Koufonisia. This dreamy residence is just a few steps from Pori beach with its white sand and turquoise waters, consisting of three main buildings and three additional independent units totaling 600 sq.m., on an 8,014 sq.m. plot, with 150 olive trees producing 100 liters of high-quality olive oil annually. It includes 13 bedrooms and is priced at €4.9 million.

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