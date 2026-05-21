In a written statement to -, the company said it has surplus production of diesel, gasoline, naphtha, and jet fuel, while demand is being fully covered and reserves are being increased for additional security.

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Helleniq Energy is seeking to reassure the market over the adequacy of aviation fuel supplies in Greece ahead of the peak tourist season, despite the disruptions caused by the Middle East crisis and restrictions on maritime transport through the Strait of Hormuz. The company told - that it does not expect problems in meeting jet fuel demand, while it is also increasing its reserves as a precautionary measure.

“From our side, demand is being covered and we are increasing reserves for greater security,” the company said in a written statement to the outlet.

Concerns over the availability of aviation fuel have intensified within the airline industry, as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains limited because of the ongoing geopolitical crisis.

Against this backdrop, the United Kingdom announced late Tuesday night that it would allow imports of diesel and jet fuel produced from Russian crude in third countries such as India and Turkey, effectively easing part of the sanctions restrictions.

Helleniq Energy noted that it has surplus production across all its main products — especially diesel, gasoline, naphtha, and aviation fuel — which are also its key export products.

“Even at the peak of the summer tourist season, we do not foresee supply problems,” the company emphasized.

- Helleniq Energy: No shortages of aviation fuel expected, even at the peak of the summer season appeared first on - English.