Close Menu
    Trending
    Subscribe
    Monday, May 25
    bank-of-greece:-travel-receipts-jumped-55.6%-in-march,-with-increases-in-inbound-traffic-and-average-spending-per-trip
    Bank of Greece: Travel receipts jumped 55.6% in March, with increases in inbound traffic and average spending per trip

    Bank of Greece: Travel receipts jumped 55.6% in March, with increases in inbound traffic and average spending per trip

    By Greek News No Comments5 Mins Read

    Greek tourism posted impressive growth in March 2026, driving the travel balance surplus to €409.6 million, compared to €172.8 million in March 2025.

    Δείτε περισσότερα άρθρα μας στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης
    Προσθέστε το sofokleous10.gr στο Google

    According to data from the Bank of Greece, travel receipts increased by 55.6%, reaching €669.4 million. This was driven both by a 38.1% rise in inbound travel traffic (1.27 million travelers) and a 13.8% increase in average spending per trip. These net receipts contributed 73.8% of total net services receipts, while offsetting 15.8% of the goods trade deficit.

    For the first quarter of 2026 (January–March), the surplus surged to €928.4 million, compared to €352.6 million in 2025. Total receipts reached €1.67 billion (+64.3%), while average spending per trip rose by 19.9% and inbound traffic reached 3.4 million travelers (+38.3%). Particularly notable was the “explosion” in road tourism, which rose by 84.3% during the quarter, while air arrivals increased by 18.8%.

    Regarding source markets in the first quarter, receipts from EU countries rose by 66.4% (to €825.2 million), with strong momentum from Germany (€122.5 million), France (+39.1%) and Italy (+66.5%). Among non-EU countries, the United Kingdom stood out with receipts of €213.3 million, while receipts from the United States totaled €172.5 million, despite a slight decline (-8.6%) in American arrivals during the quarter.

    Travel balance
    According to provisional data from the Bank of Greece, the travel balance in March 2026 recorded a surplus of €409.6 million, compared to €172.8 million in the same month of 2025. More specifically, travel receipts rose by 55.6% to €669.4 million, up from €430.3 million in March 2025, while travel payments also increased by 0.9% (€259.8 million versus €257.5 million).

    The increase in travel receipts was attributed both to the 38.1% rise in inbound tourism traffic and to the 13.8% increase in average spending per trip. Net receipts from travel services offset 15.8% of the goods trade deficit and accounted for 73.8% of total net services receipts.

    During January–March 2026, the travel balance showed a surplus of €928.4 million, compared to €352.6 million in the same period of 2025. Travel receipts increased by €655.9 million (+64.3%) to €1.676 billion, while travel payments rose by €80.1 million (+12.0%) to €747.7 million.

    The growth in travel receipts was driven both by the 38.3% increase in inbound travel traffic and by the 19.9% increase in average spending per trip. Net travel service receipts offset 11.4% of the goods trade deficit and contributed 77.2% of total net services receipts.

    Travel receipts
    As mentioned above, travel receipts in March 2026 increased by 55.6% compared to March 2025. More specifically, receipts from residents of EU-27 countries rose by 56.6% to €347.8 million, while receipts from non-EU residents increased by 57.9% to €307.9 million.

    The increase in receipts from EU-27 residents reflected growth both from eurozone countries (+59.5%, to €301.3 million) and from EU countries outside the eurozone (+40.1%, to €46.4 million).

    Among the major eurozone source markets, receipts from Germany rose by 16.9% to €55.9 million, while receipts from France fell slightly by 0.3% to €15.8 million. Receipts from Italy surged by 100.4% to €58.1 million.

    From non-EU countries, receipts from the United Kingdom increased by 35.5% to €39.9 million, while receipts from the United States rose by 42.8% to €80 million.

    For the January–March 2026 period, travel receipts rose by 64.3% year-on-year to €1.676 billion. This development was driven both by a 66.4% increase in receipts from EU-27 residents (€825.2 million) and by a 65.2% increase in receipts from non-EU residents (€824.2 million).

    More specifically, receipts from eurozone residents totaled €709.3 million, up 64.6%, while receipts from EU countries outside the eurozone rose by 78.0% to €116 million.

    Receipts from Germany increased by 6.6% to €122.5 million, while those from France rose by 39.1% to €45.2 million. Receipts from Italy climbed by 66.5% to €113.8 million. From non-EU countries, receipts from the United Kingdom reached €213.3 million, while receipts from the United States rose by 6.0% to €172.5 million.

    Inbound travel traffic
    Inbound travel traffic in March 2026 reached 1.272 million travelers, an increase of 38.1% compared to March 2025. Traffic through airports rose by 18.5%, while traffic through road border crossings jumped by 85.0%.

    The increase in inbound traffic came from both EU-27 countries (+55.5%) and non-EU countries (+22.3%). More specifically, travel traffic from eurozone countries reached 555,200 travelers, up 56.0%, while traffic from EU countries outside the eurozone rose by 53.2% to 124,500 travelers.

    Travel traffic from Germany increased by 47.7% to 123,000 travelers, while traffic from France rose by 3.1% to 22,600 travelers. Traffic from Italy increased by 62.0% to 75,900 travelers.

    Among non-EU countries, travel traffic from the United Kingdom rose by 36.9% to 85,800 travelers, while traffic from the United States declined by 6.8% to 74,500 travelers.

    During January–March 2026, inbound travel traffic increased by 38.3% to 3.402 million travelers, compared to 2.459 million in the same period of 2025. Air travel traffic rose by 18.8%, while traffic through road border crossings surged by 84.3%.

    During the same period, travel traffic from EU-27 countries reached 1.786 million travelers, up 51.5%, while traffic from non-EU countries rose by 26.2% to 1.616 million travelers. Traffic from eurozone countries increased by 43.9%, while traffic from EU countries outside the eurozone jumped by 94.4%.

    Specifically, travel traffic from Germany rose by 21.6% to 297,300 travelers, from France by 27.6% to 77,400 travelers, and from Italy by 25.0% to 159,600 travelers.

    Among non-EU countries, travel traffic from the United Kingdom increased by 49.3% to 250,000 travelers, while traffic from the United States declined by 8.6% to 172,500 travelers.

    - Bank of Greece: Travel receipts jumped 55.6% in March, with increases in inbound traffic and average spending per trip appeared first on - English.

    Keep Reading

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply