Jumbo’s brand enters six new markets – Deal with Balfin Group

Jumbo announced the signing of an agreement with the BALFIN Group for the development of the JUMBO brand in six new markets: Ukraine, Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. As part of the cooperation, the BALFIN Group will create a central logistics hub in China, which will serve this expanded network.

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The new agreement builds on the already successful presence of the cooperation in Albania, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, and Moldova (where a store opening is expected within the year).

The expansion into new markets marks a substantial evolution of the business cooperation model between the two groups. In the existing markets — Albania, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, and Moldova — inventory management and logistics support are mainly handled through JUMBO’s logistics in Greece. Under the new agreement, the BALFIN Group will develop its own integrated logistics network and will independently take over the full supply chain management in the new markets, from product sourcing in China to storage, transport, and distribution in the Caucasus region, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Overall, through franchise partnerships, the JUMBO Group has a presence of 46 stores carrying its brand across seven countries: Albania, Kosovo, Serbia, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, and Israel.

Organic growth remains a key strategic objective for the JUMBO Group. By the end of October, a new store is expected to open in Baia Mare, Romania.

Today, the JUMBO Group operates 89 physical stores, of which 53 are in Greece, 6 in Cyprus, 10 in Bulgaria, and 20 in Romania, while also maintaining e-shops (e-jumbo) in all countries where it operates.

The strong capital structure of the JUMBO Group, zero bank debt, and high liquidity are key pillars of its strategy, enabling continuous organic growth and the gradual strengthening of its presence as a strong regional player.

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