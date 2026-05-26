when-bitcoin-gets-ignored,-it-tends-to-rally-the-hardest,-analyst-says

A closely watched on-chain indicator has returned to a range that has marked major turning points in Bitcoin’s price history, and some analysts say the setup looks familiar. The Bitcoin Fund Flow Ratio on Binance has dropped to between 0.010 and 0.012 — a level reached only five other times since 2018, each preceding a significant recovery.

Δείτε περισσότερα άρθρα μας στα αποτελέσματα αναζήτησης Προσθέστε το sofokleous10.gr στο Google

The metric tracks how much Bitcoin activity is happening on exchanges relative to the broader network. When the ratio falls, it means fewer coins are moving to exchanges, which typically signals weaker selling pressure.

Analyst MorenoDV, citing CryptoQuant data, described the current setup as a “decision zone.” Bitcoin could stay weak if demand remains low, or selling exhaustion could quietly lay the groundwork for the next move up.

When Attention Fades, Bears Feel Safe

That idea runs through a broader argument being made by market commentators right now. Rand Group, posting on X, pointed to Bitcoin’s Sell-Side Risk Ratio chart and argued that some of the asset’s most explosive moves came right after periods when almost nobody was paying attention.

Every time “no one cares about Bitcoin” it bounces the hardest Are you paying attention or nah? pic.twitter.com/r7iSTorbgV — Rand Group (@randgroup) May 22, 2026

Historical data backs that up. Reports indicate that similar low-interest phases lined up with Bitcoin trading near $3,000 in late 2018, around $9,000 in 2020, and close to $25,000 in 2023 — all of which turned out to be bottoms before sharp upward moves. Each time, selling pressure had dried up before buyers returned in force.

Bitcoin is now trading at $77,489. Chart: TradingView

Macro analyst Brian Truong expanded on the pattern, saying that low attention combined with fading sell pressure has historically created the conditions for sudden reversals. Bears feel confident. Then the market moves against them.

Bitcoin’s Fund Flow Ratio Returns to the Zone That’s Marked Every Major Turn “Bitcoin is approaching a decision zone: either demand remains weak, and the compression reflects apathy, or sell-side exhaustion becomes the foundation for the next recovery phase.” – By @MorenoDV_ pic.twitter.com/mox08h9etV — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) May 22, 2026

ETF Outflows Cloud The Picture

The bullish on-chain signals, though, are colliding with real short-term pressure. Bitcoin dropped 3.50% in 24 hours to $74,750, dragged down by institutional selling and heavy outflows from US spot Bitcoin ETFs — roughly $1.4 billion pulled out over the past week alone.

Rising yields are adding to the weight. The 30-year US Treasury yield has climbed above 5%, making traditional fixed-income assets more attractive compared to non-yielding ones like Bitcoin.

Still, some analysts believe the broader picture matters more right now than the day-to-day price action. Based on reports, the same combination of low exchange flow and reduced market noise has preceded every major recovery Bitcoin has staged over the past several years.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView