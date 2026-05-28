From now on, the submission of complaints regarding financial crimes to the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) will be carried out exclusively online and not by phone, as the 1517 hotline is being discontinued.

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According to a statement issued by the AADE, “this upgrade is part of the broader strategic planning of the Authority for faster, safer, and more efficient management of citizen and business reports, through the use of modern digital tools.”

Specifically, taxpayers are instructed to follow the procedures below for submitting complaints:

Financial crimes: To be sent exclusively via - to kataggelies@aade.gr

To be sent exclusively via - to kataggelies@aade.gr Tax or customs violations: To be submitted through the dedicated “Citizen Complaints” application on the myAADE digital portal (myaade.gov.gr), under Applications > Popular Applications > Citizen Complaints.

Correct selection of the submission channel, depending on the nature of the case, is considered crucial for the speed of examination of each report.

In the near future, according to AADE, the “Citizen Complaints” application will be upgraded to include both financial crime complaints and issues related to illegal agricultural subsidies.

For any further information or clarification, citizens may contact AADE Taxpayer Service (my1521):

By phone: 1521 (free of charge), weekdays from 07:00 to 20:00

Digitally: via my1521 (24/7), selecting the relevant category for their inquiry.

- AADE: Tax evasion and financial crime complaints to be submitted only digitally appeared first on - English.