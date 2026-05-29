elstat:-unemployment-in-greece-at-9.5%-in-april

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) has released the seasonally adjusted employment and unemployment data for April 2026.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 9.5% in April 2026, compared with a revised 9.0% in April 2025 and 10.4% in March 2026.
Total employment reached 4,318,719 people, down by 3,592 compared with April 2025 (-0.1%) and by 9,887 compared with March 2026 (-0.2%).
The number of unemployed people stood at 452,305, an increase of 26,607 compared with April 2025 (6.3%), but a decrease of 49,471 compared with March 2026 (-9.9%).
People under the age of 75 who are outside the labour force—those who are neither working nor actively seeking work—totaled 2,949,960. This represents a decline of 57,141 compared with April 2025 (-1.9%), and an increase of 52,020 compared with March 2026 (1.8%).
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